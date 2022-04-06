Massage Oil Market 2022-2028 | Size, Shares, Revenue, Sales | Types, Applications, Regions, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Business Strategies

Pune, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Massage Oil Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Massage Oil. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Massage Oil market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Massage Oil market size is estimated to be worth USD 1912.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2638.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Massage Oil market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

  • Bon Vital
  • The Body Shop
  • Biotone
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Aura Cacia
  • Master Massage
  • Amber
  • The Himalaya Drug
  • Keyano Aromatics
  • Natural Bath and Body Products
  • Raven Moonlight Botanicals
  • Kneipp
  • Nature's Alchemy
  • Scandle Candle
  • Fabulous Frannie

Market Segmentation:

Massage Oil market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Massage Oil report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

  • Olive Oil
  • Almond Oil
  • Coconut Oil
  • Citrus Oil
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Spa and Wellness Centers
  • Medical Therapeutics
  • Home Care
  • Other

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
  • South America (Brazil etc.)
  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years:  2017-2021

Base Year:  2021

Estimated Year:  2022

Forecast Period:  2022-2028

Detailed TOC of Global Massage Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

7 Europe Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

8 Asia Pacific Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

9 Latin America Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

10 Middle East and Africa Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Massage Oil Study

15 Appendix

