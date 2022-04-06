New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Satellite Communication Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Satellite Solution Type, End User, Orbit, Spectrum Band, Services, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251525/?utm_source=GNW



• By Satellite Solution Type - Backhaul and Tower Feed, Trunking and Head-End-Feed, Communication on the Move, Hybrid Multiplay

• End User - Defense, Government, Commercial, Consumer

• Orbit - Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

• Spectrum Band - L and S Band (1-4GHZ), C and X Band (4-12GHZ), Ku and Ka Band (12-40GHZ)

• Service - Mobile Broadband, Defense and Government Mission Critical Communication, Satellite IoT



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S., Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, Russia, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World: Middle East and Africa, Latin America



Market Growth Drivers



• Increasing Demand for IoT in Defense and Commercial Industries

• Increasing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity in Remote Locations



Market Challenges



• Shortage of Semiconductor Products

• High Costs of 5G Infrastructure

• Regulatory Framework



Market Opportunities



• Increasing Collaboration Between Satellite Operators and Telecommunication Industry

• Potential of 5G Killer Apps to Catalyze Commercial and Consumer Industry



Key Companies Profiled



Satellite Operators - SES S.A., Intelsat S.A., Avanti Communications Group plc, Eutelsat Communications S.A., Omnispace LLC, OneWeb, China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.



Telecom Operators - AT&T Inc., ZTE Corporation, China Telecom, SK Telecom, T-Mobile, Ericsson, Jio



Downstream Service Providers - Thales Group, ST Engineering, Qualcomm, Gilat Satellite Networks, Telespazio Spa, MediaTek Inc., Marvell Technology Inc.



Start-Up and Key Emerging Players - GalaxySpace, Skyloom, Astrome, Sateliot, Myriota, Vestaspace Technology, Eigencomm



How This Report Can Add Value



This extensive report can help with:

• A dedicated section focusing on start up and emerging players in the 5G satellite communication market

• Qualitative analysis of 5G satellite communication application and end user

• Analysis of regional and country-wise 5G satellite communication market growth scope

• The company profile section of the report comprises over 25 companies bifurcated into different segments such as satellite operators, telecom operators, and downstream service providers. This section also focuses on emerging market players.



Recent Developments



• On 14 February 2022, India’s leading digital service provider, Jio Platforms and SES S.A., announced the formation of a joint venture, called Jio Space Technology Limited to bring the next generation scalable and affordable broadband services in India leveraging satellite technology.

• On 12 January 2022, Intelsat S.A. and Thales Alenia Space entered an agreement to build two software-defined satellites designed to advance Intelsat’s global fabric of software-defined GEO connectivity as part of its 5G software-defined network. The two next-generation software-defined satellites named, Intelsat 41 (IS-41) and Intelsat 44 (IS-44), are scheduled to be in service in 2025.



Key Questions Answered in the Report



• How is the 5G satellite communication industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2022-2032?

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the 5G satellite communication market during the forecast period?

• What are the global 5G satellite communication market trends across different regions?

• Who are the key players in the global 5G satellite communication market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the 5G satellite communication market companies foresee in the next ten years?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the 5G satellite communication market?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?



5G Satellite Communication Market



The 5G satellite communication refers to the integration of next-generation 5G networks with communication satellites.This integration will help realize the true high transmission speed, lower latency, and wider connectivity promised by 5G networks.



Integration of satellites will also enable the possibility of implementing virtual networks (network slicing) and providing more adjusted connectivity as per requirements.



At present, the 5G satellite communication market is at a nascent stage with significant growth potential over the forecast period. Companies such as OneWeb, SpaceX, LeoSat, Amazon’s Kuiper Project, and others are competing in the new space to enable satellite connectivity for their customers in remote and rural locations.



5G Satellite Communication Industry Overview



The global 5G satellite communication market was valued at $2,708.3 million in 2021 and it is estimated to reach $43,215.4 million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.12% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The major factor driving the market growth is the need for low latency, high-speed connectivity covering a wide geographic area.



The need for connectivity in distant and rural locations increased more during the Covid-19 pandemic. The travel restrictions, social distance regulations, and the shift to study/work from home practice further highlighted the dire need for faster and higher virtual connectivity in many parts of the world.



Market Segmentation



5G Satellite Communication Market by Satellite Solution Type



The backhaul and tower feed satellite solution type is expected to lead in the 5G satellite communication market over the forecast period.Backhaul and tower feed satellite solutions provide high-speed internet to cell towers with the ability to multicast high and ultra-high design videos and content to a large coverage area across various devices, like, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets.



With the growing number of 5G gadgets and consumer demand to experience the low latency and high-speed 5G connectivity, backhaul and tower feed satellite solution type will lead over the forecast period.



5G Satellite Communication Market by End User



The commercial end user segment is anticipated to dominate the 5G satellite communication market. This is mainly due to the demand for 5G and satellite connectivity in the mobility sectors such as logistics and shipping, automobiles, and commercial aviation.



5G Satellite Communication Market by Orbit



The low earth orbit (LEO) will experience major traction over the forecast period compared to medium earth orbit (MEO) and geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO). This is mainly because the LEO constellation is being developed by companies across the world comprising thousands of satellites.



5G Satellite Communication Market by Region



During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the 5G satellite communication market. The significant presence of key companies highly engaged in developing and providing satellite connectivity and 5G telecom services is a major factor attributing to the region’s growth.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The key players in the 5G satellite communication include companies like Inmarsat, Avanti Communications Group PLC, OQ Technology, Chinasat, Thales Group, Qualcomm, and AT&T.



The companies profiled in the report have been selected following in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251525/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________