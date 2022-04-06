The satellite cables and assemblies market is projected to grow from USD 210 million in 2021 to USD 560 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7 %

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market by Satellite Type, Component, Cable type, Conductor material, Insulation type, Conductor type and Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251327/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as versatility, low cost, advanced materials, ease of manufacturing and assembly, mass production, and short lifecycles have driven investments in the satellite cables and assemblies market. Satellite cables and assemblies are inherently balanced and provide better mechanical reliability than the conventional cables for transmitting signals, supplying power, or sending earth images.



Major manufacturers in this market are based in North America and Europe. Nexans S.A (France), Amphenol Corporation (US), T.E Connectivity (Switzerland), Huber +Suhner (Switzerland), W.L Gore & Associates (US) are among a few leading players operating in the satellite cables and assemblies market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant damage to the economic activities of countries across the world.The manufacturing of satellite cables and assemblies systems, subsystems, and components has also been impacted.



Although satellite systems are critically important, disruptions in the supply chain have halted their manufacturing processes for the time being.Resuming manufacturing activities depends on the level of COVID-19 exposure, the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and import-export regulations, among other factors.



While companies may still be taking in orders, delivery schedules may not be fixed.



Based on satellite type, the large satellites segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.

Satellites that weigh >1,000 kg are termed large satellites.Government space agencies dominate the majority of the large satellite market.



The heaviest artificial objects to reach lower earth orbit mainly include space stations and various upper stages of rockets. The increase in space platforms, deep space explorations are driving the usage of large satellites.



Based on component, the cables segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.

Cables are used in satellites that are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies, miniaturization, deep space exploration.The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication.



Cables incorporate multiple layers of wires, insulation, and fillers, which limits heat dissipation.



Based on region, North America is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.

The US is a lucrative market for satellite cables and assemblies systems in the North America region.The US government is increasingly investing in advanced satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication.



The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the satellite cables and assemblies market in North America. The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the satellite cables and assemblies market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, Latin America – 10%.



Research Coverage:

This market study covers satellite cables and assemblies market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on Satellite Type, Cable Type, Conductor Material, Insulation Type, Component, Conductor Type, and Region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall satellite cables and assemblies market.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on satellite cables and assemblies systems offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the satellite cables and assemblies market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the satellite cables and assemblies market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the satellite cables and assemblies market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the satellite cables and assemblies market

