Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Markets Report 2022: Rapidly Growing Clinical Trials and FDA Approvals Toward Authorizing Cell and Gene Therapy

The Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market valued at USD1316.93 million in the year 2021, that is also anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.29% during the forecast period, 2023-2027 to achieve a market value of USD2880.76 million by 2027F

The market growth can be attributed to growing instances of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders. Increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility toward the chronic diseases are also supporting this growth since the demands for the treatment has increased many folds.

Rapidly growing clinical trials and FDA approvals toward authorizing cell and gene therapy is also anticipated to support the growth of the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market in the next five years. Increasing approvals are further supporting the surging demands for the cell & gene therapy products and their transportation to different parts of the world, thereby positively influencing the growth of the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market in the future five years.

Increasing number of market players in the industry, and manufacturers of the cell & gene therapy products entering the cold chain logistics market for the storage and preserving cell & gene therapy products in cold chain along with acquiring the existing small players or entering into partnerships & agreements, are expected to facilitate the growth of the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market in the forecast years through 2027.



The Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market is segmented by component, services offered, mode of transportation, holding temperature range, end-user, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on component, the market is further bifurcated into cryogenic shippers, cryogenic storage freezers, ultra-low freezers, cold chain management systems, shipment and storage medium, cryogenic pack-out kits, and others.

Cryogenic shippers are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of increasing demands for the storage and transportation of cells, tissues, and a variety of other biological samples that require extreme cold storage, for storing and transportation thus driving the growth of the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market in the future five years.



Report Scope:

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (World Courier)

United Parcel Service (Marken)

Catalent, Inc.

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc.

Atelerix Ltd.

Biostor Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Life Science Group Ltd (LSG)

Yourway Biopharma Services Company

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA (Arvato Supply Chain Solutions)

Be The Match Therapeutics

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Component:

Cryogenic Shippers

Cryogenic Storage Freezers

Ultra-Low Freezers

Cold Chain Management Systems

Shipment and Storage Medium

Cryogenic Packout Kits

Others

Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Services Offered:

Transportation

Storage

Packaging

Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation:

Air

Ground

Water

Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Holding Temperature Range:

Cryogenic

Refrigerated

Ambient

Others

Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market, By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

