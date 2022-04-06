Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's first quarter 2022 results

Hydro's first quarter 2022 results will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 AM EST, 06:00 GMT), on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on hydro.com at the same time.
Presentation in Oslo
Hydro will host an in-person presentation, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 08:30 CET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The presentation, by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Pål Kildemo, can also be seen on the webcast.
To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending an email to Matz.Coucheron-Aamot@hydro.com.
There will be a Q&A session directly following the presentation. If you would like to ask a question, you need to be present in Oslo or join the conference call before the end of the presentation.
Please register your details using this link to join the conference call. Once registered, you will receive an email containing your dial in number(s) and PINs.