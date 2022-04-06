2021 United States ACA Overview- Lessons Learned and the Path Ahead

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States 2021 Focus Series: ACA - Lessons Learned and the Path Ahead" report from Conning, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This industry report focuses on some of the main topics addressed in the ACA, their history, as well as data from 2014 to 2020. Additionally, this industry report looks at how insurers have fared over the past ten years from financials to new entrants.

Finally, the author looks at what the next few years may look like, especially as the White House and both houses of Congress have changed to Democrat control beginning in January 2021.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Review of the Affordable Care Act



2. Individual and Group Market Reforms

a. Individual Mandate: Failure to Launch

b. Insurance Exchanges: Diverse Paths to the Same End

c. Individual & Group Comprehensive

d. ACA Protections

e. Lawsuits & Regulations



2. Medicaid Expansion

a. Work Requirements

b. Future of Medicaid



3. U.S. Insurance Coverage Rates

a. Uninsured Rate by State

b. Uninsured Rate by Demographic



4. Reduction in Health Care Costs

a. Health Insurance Costs

b. Costs to Health Insurers - Health Insurer Fee

c. Personal Health Care Expenditures as a Percentage of GDP



5. How Have Insurers Fared Over the Past Ten Years?

a. Introduction of Competitors

b. Historical Results and Projections



6. What Does the Future Look Like?

a. Legal Challenges to the ACA

b. 2020 Election

c. Insurers



7. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Oscar Health

Bright Health

Anthem

Cigna

CVS Health

Aetna

Molina

Humana

UnitedHealth

