Global Electric Truck Markets Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, 2021-2022 & 2030: Rising Demand from the Logistics Sector & Development of Self-Driving Electric Truck Technology

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Truck Market by Propulsion, Vehicle Type and Range: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Governments of various countries are setting stringent emission regulations, which, in turn, propel adoption of electric trucks by the fleet owners.

In addition, electric trucks are noise free, zero emission, and efficient mode of transportation with lower maintenance cost, which in turn, makes them the preferred choice for fleet owners. Further, governments are also taking initiatives to provide sufficient charging infrastructure for electric trucks to facilitate smooth operations in the future.



Factors such as increasing government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility, stringent emission norms imposed on fossil-fuel powered commercial vehicles, and reducing cost of electric vehicle batteries drive growth of the electric truck market.

However, lack of charging infrastructure and high cost of electric trucks are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Further, rise in demand for electric trucks from the logistics sector and development of self-driving electric truck technology is anticipated to provide remarkable growth opportunities for companies operating in the electric truck market.



The companies profiled in the global electric trucks industry report are AB Volvo, BYD Compay Ltd., Daimler AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, Geely Automobiles Holdings Limited, Man SE, Paccar Inc., Scania, Tata Motors and Workhorse.



COVID-19 Analysis

The overall automobile market suffered losses in the initial months of the pandemic when sales of vehicles reduced drastically due to lockdowns. Closing down the factories resulting in the expulsion of the workers and the terror of stagnation due to coronavirus are leading to a significant decline in the sales of the electric trucks in first and second quarter of the 2020.

Nevertheless, the demand for electric trucks is expected to gain traction after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed. However, during the second half of 2020, the sales increased and, in most cases, reduced the losses for those past months. The sales of electric vehicles increased in 2020 and 2021 due to the growing trend of vehicle electrification around the world. This sector was thus, less affected by the pandemic.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility

Stringent emission norms imposed on fossil-fuel powered commercial vehicles

Reducing cost of electric vehicle batteries

Restraints

Lack of charging infrastructure

High cost of electric trucks

Opportunities

Rising demand for electric trucks from the logistics sector

Development of self-driving electric truck technology

Key Players

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Dongfeng Motor Company

Geely Automobiles Holdings Limited

Man SE

Paccar Inc.

Scania

Tata Motors

Workhorse

Scope of the Report

By Propulsion

Battery electric vehicle

Hybrid electric vehicle

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

Fuel cell electric vehicle

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Electric Truck

Medium-Duty Electric Truck

Heavy-Duty Electric Truce

By Range

Up to 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Mile

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America & Middle East (LAMEA)

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Nigeria

Kenya

Ghana

South Africa

Rest of Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0hzen