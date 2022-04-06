Global Surgical Sutures Market (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Lotus Surgicals, Medtronic and Teleflex Among Others

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Sutures Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report puts forth that the global surgical sutures market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecasted phase 2022-2028.



The increasing number of surgeries and enhanced availability of surgical sutures are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also contributing to the surgical sutures market's growth. On the other hand, the availability of alternate wound care treatments is hindering this growth process. However, the emergence of nanofiber yarn-based sutures, preference for stitchless sutures over conventional sutures, and the rising development of smart sutures are creating lucrative opportunities for development.



The global market for surgical sutures covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is the largest market for surgical sutures globally, and is expected to continue its lead in the forthcoming years. According to industry sources, every year, an estimated 48.3 million surgical and non-surgical procedures are performed in the United States. The growth in such procedures is contributing to the development of the surgical sutures market in the region. Moreover, it is also home to companies operating in this field. The presence of such key players in North America has strengthened the growth of the surgical sutures market in North America.



Competitive Outlook

The noteworthy players profiled in the report on the surgical sutures market include Internacional Farmaceutica SA De CV, Conmed Corporation, Lotus Surgicals, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd, Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson), Demetech Corporation, Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (AMS Group), Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Corza Medical, and Teleflex Incorporated.



Boston Scientific Corporation is a company manufacturing medical devices used in interventional medical specialties. It offers suturing materials such as FixateT tissue band and CapioT SLIM suture capturing device. Boston Scientific has a robust research and development network, which differentiates it from its competitors. In 2020, the company spent $1.14 billion on R&D. It operates in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells its products to over 35,000 hospitals, clinics, medical offices, and outpatient facilities in 130 countries. Boston Scientific was founded in 1979, and has a strong workforce of 38,000 employees.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Surgical Sutures Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Surgical Sutures Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Human Tendon-Based Surgical Sutures

2.2.2. Utilizing Barbed Sutures for Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgeries

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Divestitures

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

2.7.2. Increased Availability of Surgical Sutures

2.7.3. Growing Number of Surgeries

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Availability of Alternative Wound Care Treatments

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Nanofiber Yarn-Based Sutures

2.9.2. Rising Development of Smart Sutures

2.9.3. Preference for Stitchless Sutures Over Conventional Sutures



3. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Sutures

3.1.1. Absorbable Sutures

3.1.1.1. Synthetic Sutures

3.1.1.1.1. Vicryl Sutures

3.1.1.1.2. Monocryl Sutures

3.1.1.1.3. Polydioxanone Sutures

3.1.1.1.4. Polyglycolic Sutures

3.1.1.1.5. Other Synthetic Sutures

3.1.1.2. Natural Sutures

3.1.2. Non-Absorbable Sutures

3.1.2.1. Stainless Steel Sutures

3.1.2.2. Nylon Sutures

3.1.2.3. Prolene Sutures

3.1.2.4. Other Non-Absorbable Sutures

3.2. Automated Suturing Device



4. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Type

4.1. Monofilament

4.2. Multifilament



5. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Cardiovascular Surgery

5.2. General Surgery

5.3. Gynecology Surgery

5.4. Orthopedic Surgery

5.5. Ophthalmic Surgery

5.6. Other Applications



6. Global Surgical Sutures Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (Ams Group)

7.2. B Braun Melsungen AG

7.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.4. Conmed Corporation

7.5. Corza Medical

7.6. Demetech Corporation

7.7. Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)

7.8. Internacional Farmaceutica Sa De Cv

7.9. Lotus Surgicals

7.10. Medtronic plc

7.11. Smith & Nephew plc

7.12. Stryker Corporation

7.13. Teleflex Incorporated

7.14. Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd

7.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc



8. Research Methodology & Scope

