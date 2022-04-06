Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

6 April 2022

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 5 April 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Shares Average

issue price

per share Ventures Shares 1,537,931 69.42 Healthcare Shares 408,992 84.88 AIM Shares 516,056 102.66

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 April 2022.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows: