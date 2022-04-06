Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
6 April 2022
Issue of Equity
The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 5 April 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:
|Date
|Shares
|Average
issue price
per share
|Ventures Shares
|1,537,931
|69.42
|Healthcare Shares
|408,992
|84.88
|AIM Shares
|516,056
|102.66
Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 April 2022.
Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:
|Voting
|Shares
|rights
|Voting
|in issue
|per share
|rights
|DSO D Shares
|7,867,247
|232
|1,825,201,304
|DP67 Ordinary Shares
|11,192,136
|375
|4,197,051,000
|Ventures Shares
|55,590,823
|860
|47,808,107,780
|Healthcare Shares
|22,600,541
|1,146
|25,900,219,986
|AIM Shares
|2,551,046
|1,146
|2,923,498,716
|Total Voting Rights
|82,654,078,786