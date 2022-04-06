Issue of Equity

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
6 April 2022
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 5 April 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

DateSharesAverage
issue price
per share
Ventures Shares1,537,93169.42
Healthcare Shares408,99284.88
AIM Shares516,056102.66

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 April 2022.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

  Voting 
 Shares rightsVoting
 in issueper sharerights
DSO D Shares7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Ventures Shares55,590,82386047,808,107,780
Healthcare Shares22,600,5411,14625,900,219,986
AIM Shares2,551,0461,1462,923,498,716
Total Voting Rights  82,654,078,786