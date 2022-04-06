Iveda Products Spec’d into $20 Billion Taoyuan Aerotropolis Project, Taiwan’s Largest-Ever Urban Development Plan

MESA, Ariz, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), the worldwide provider of AI video search, Internet of Things (IoT), video surveillance and smart city digital transformation technologies, today announced that its products have been spec’d into the Taoyuan Aerotropolis Project.



This project is the largest national infrastructure plan consisting of ten major construction projects spanning 4,564 hectares (11,278 acres) beginning this year with completion expected in 2028. Central to the project is the expansion of the Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan. Trade zones and industrial zones will be key additions. The project will prioritize six industries -- biotechnology, cloud computing industry, aviation, international logistics, smart automobile and green energy. Taiwan developers aspire to be a major economic and trading hub in Asia, energizing the flow of people, capital and information.

IvedaXpress IP cameras with its cloud management platform, IvedaAI intelligent video search platform for face recognition, object search and thermal detection, and weather and IR sensors for electric fences have been vetted and spec’d into the project. The ten construction companies contracted for the project must follow approved specifications for various products. The IvedaXpress cloud management platform that Iveda built at a Chunghwa Telecom data center will generate recurring cloud hosting revenue for five years.

“The Taoyuan International Airport has been a customer of Iveda Taiwan for many years,” said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. “We are proud to be a part of this massive expansion project, which will help fuel our growth trajectory and will be another showcase of Iveda’s smart city capabilities for similar projects worldwide. We estimate USD $5 to 7 million revenue from this multi-year project.”

