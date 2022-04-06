Global liquid biopsy market size to expand at a noteworthy CAGR over 2021-2027

Pune, India, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global liquid biopsy market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 29.7% between 2021 and 2027, driven by rising consumer preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods across the world.





Proceeding further, the research literature splits the market based on biomarkers, product type, and application scope. It also covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of major segments to impart a pervasive understanding of the industry dynamics. Besides, a record of competitive hierarchy and evaluation of product ranges provided by leading players are also presented in the study.

Moreover, factors such as ongoing advancements in cancer diagnostic technologies, increasing incidence of cancer, and growing awareness about early diagnosis are likely to propel industry growth in the upcoming years.

For the uninitiated, liquid biopsy is a blood test that checks for any cancer cells in tumors circulating in the blood or DNA remains from tumor cells present in the blood. The treatment has been proven to be effective in early stage detection of cancer and is also used to help curate treatment plans, track effectivity, and determine if the cancer has recurred.

Despite the positive outlook, dearth of skilled professionals, and strict regulatory frameworks in several regions are expected to restrict market remuneration scope in the upcoming years.

Market segmentation review:

Based on application scope, the industry is classified into colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer. Prostate cancer segment captured 9% revenue share in worldwide liquid biopsy industry in 2020 and is slated to grow at a healthy CAGR over 2021-2027. This can be attributed to higher disease prevalence in emerging countries, which has intensified the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

Considering product type, the industry has been classified into kits & reagents, assay & panels, and others. Of these, the others segment is expected to bolster significantly over the forecast period, on the back of increasing focus towards developing specific instruments to manage workflow and ease complex procedures.

Moving on to biomarker type, the business vertical has been classified into circulating tumor cells (CTC), circulating tumor DNA, and others. The circulating tumor cells segment is expected to record a CAGR of 29.7% over the review timeline, driven by high specificity of this biomarker. Additionally, high risk of metastatic conditions, and increasing manufacturer efforts to boost accessibility are anticipated to enhance segmental outlook in the upcoming years.

Regional outlook overview:

On the regional front, Latin America liquid biopsy market size is touted to register 29.4% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. This can be ascribed to increased emphasis among companies on organizational expansion to boost product accessibility throughout the region.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Biomarkers (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Kits & Reagents

Assay & Panels

Others

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Colorectal cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia





Rest of the World

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

MDxHealth S.A.

Freenome Holdings Inc.

Lucene Health Inc.

Epigenomics AG

Oncimmune

ANGLE plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

BIOCEPT Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimates & working

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 Asia Pacific

1.2.4 Latin America

1.2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data validation

1.5 Data sources

1.5.1 Secondary

1.5.1.1 Paid sources

1.5.1.2 Unpaid sources

1.5.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Liquid biopsy industry 360 degree synopsis, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Biomarkers trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Liquid Biopsy Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By biomarkers

3.4.2 By product

3.4.3 By application

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Service provider landscape

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Biomarkers

4.1 Key segment trends

4.2 Circulating tumor cells (CTC)

4.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3 Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)

4.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Product

5.1 Key segment trends

5.2 Kits & reagents

5.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3 Assay & panels

5.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Application

6.1 Key segment trends

6.2 Lung cancer

6.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Breast cancer

6.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4 Colorectal cancer

6.4.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5 Prostate cancer

6.5.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Region

