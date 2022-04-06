Saudi Arabia 5G Service Market Report 2022-2027: Companies are Adopting Strategies Such as Collaborations, New Services, R&D to Expand their Market Share and Presence

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia 5G Service Market, By End Users, By Application (Smart Cities, Connected Factories, Smart Buildings, Connected Vehicles, Others), By Communication Type, By Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia 5G services market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for extremely low latency 5G technology and the growing need for high-speed internet surfing. Some of the benefits of 5G include stronger bandwidth, fast-speed internet connection, multiple device connections, etc.

The rapid adoption of 5G will enhance data and connectivity in today's modern society to facilitate emerging applications like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), self-driving cars, etc. Increased gaming demands and industrial revolution 4.0 are further expected to drive the growth of Saudi Arabia 5G services market in the next five years.

Moreover, the increasing use of smartphones and growing application of internet of things devices are anticipated to boost the growth of Saudi Arabia 5G services market. However, government policies and schemes may delay the growth of 5G services, but the increasing number of market players could outgrow the constraint in subsequent forecast years.



Individual users are expected to dominate the Saudi Arabia 5G services market on account of the increasing use of smartphones and the rising trend of virtual reality in gaming, education, and training purposes. Enterprises are expected to register the fastest growth due to growing technological advancements and growing adoption of 5G for industrial usage.

Companies are adopting strategies such as collaborations, new services, R&D to expand their market share and presence.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia 5G service market.

Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia K.S.C.P. (Zain)

Saudi Telecom Company

Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily)

Integrated Telecom Company

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications Co. (GO Telecom)

Virgin Mobile KSA

Arab Satellite Communications Organization

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Int'l Trade BV Saudi

Nokia Al Saudia

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Saudi Arabia 5G Services Market, By End Users:

Individual

Enterprises

Saudi Arabia 5G Service Market, By Application:

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Buildings

Connected Vehicles

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Smart Utilities

Others

Saudi Arabia 5G Service Market, By Communication Type:

Fixed Wireless Access

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Massive Machine-Type Communication

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency

Saudi Arabia 5G Service Market, By Industry:

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Government

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Saudi Arabia 5G Service Market, By Region:

Western

Eastern

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0dvhc