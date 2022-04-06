Results of the Annual General Meeting of Maersk Drilling

Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) adopted the following resolutions at its Annual General Meeting:

Financial year 2021

Annual Report for 2021 was adopted

Profit for 2021 will be carried forward and no ordinary dividend will be paid for 2021

Board of Directors and Executive Management were discharged of liability

Remuneration

Annual Remuneration Report for 2021 was adopted

Remuneration level of the Board of Directors for 2022 was approved

Composition of the Board of Directors

Claus V. Hemmingsen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Alastair Maxwell, Ann-Christin G. Andersen, Kristin H. Holth, Martin Larsen and Robert M. Uggla were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors

Indemnification Scheme

An indemnification scheme for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management was approved as well as consequential changes to the Remuneration Policy

Other

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor

More detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course on Maersk Drilling’s website, https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings .

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a meeting to elect a Vice Chairman and appoint members of the board committees. Accordingly, the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:

Board of Directors Chairmanship Audit & Risk Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Safety & Sustainability Committee Claus V. Hemmingsen Chairman Chair Member Chair Robert M. Uggla Vice Chairman Member Chair Alastair Maxwell Chair Member Ann-Christin G. Andersen Member Kristin H. Holth Member Member Martin Larsen Member Caroline Alting Glenn Gormsen



For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 23 28 57 33

Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Head of Media Relations

+45 27 90 31 02

Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment