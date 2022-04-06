Results of the Annual General Meeting of Maersk Drilling

Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) adopted the following resolutions at its Annual General Meeting:
Financial year 2021
- Annual Report for 2021 was adopted
- Profit for 2021 will be carried forward and no ordinary dividend will be paid for 2021
- Board of Directors and Executive Management were discharged of liability
Remuneration
- Annual Remuneration Report for 2021 was adopted
- Remuneration level of the Board of Directors for 2022 was approved
Composition of the Board of Directors
- Claus V. Hemmingsen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors
- Alastair Maxwell, Ann-Christin G. Andersen, Kristin H. Holth, Martin Larsen and Robert M. Uggla were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors
Indemnification Scheme
- An indemnification scheme for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management was approved as well as consequential changes to the Remuneration Policy
Other
- PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor
More detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course on Maersk Drilling’s website, https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings.
Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a meeting to elect a Vice Chairman and appoint members of the board committees. Accordingly, the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:
|Board of Directors
|Chairmanship
|Audit & Risk Committee
|Remuneration Committee
|Nomination Committee
|Safety & Sustainability Committee
|Claus V. Hemmingsen
|Chairman
|Chair
|Member
|Chair
|Robert M. Uggla
|Vice Chairman
|Member
|Chair
|Alastair Maxwell
|Chair
|Member
|Ann-Christin G. Andersen
|Member
|Kristin H. Holth
|Member
|Member
|Martin Larsen
|Member
|Caroline Alting
|Glenn Gormsen
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com
