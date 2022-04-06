Global Coriolis Meters Markets Report 2022-2024 - Oil & Gas Industry's Shift towards Large Diameter Pipelines Fuels Development of Larger Coriolis Flowmeters

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coriolis Meters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Coriolis Meters Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2024

The global market for Coriolis Meters is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% over the analysis period.

Given the high accuracy and reliability offered, Coriolis flowmeters are emerging as a chosen flow measurement technology.

United States represents the largest regional market for Coriolis Meters, accounting for an estimated 23.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$606.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period.



Global market for Coriolis meters continues to make strong gains globally, driven primarily by the rapidly rising demand for energy across the world and the subsequent increase in planned energy projects being established in various regions, especially in emerging nations.

In particular investments into oil & gas projects have been increasingly in developing regions of Asia-Pacific and Middle east, as governments look to address the escalating demand for energy, thus providing favorable outlook for Coriolis meters market. Oil & gas industry uses Coriolis meters for measuring mass flow of fluids. With production of natural and shale gas production rising constantly and investments into deep water projects increasing, the market for Coriolis meters is poised for growth.

With energy demand rising, the market for Coriolis flowmeters is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years. However, high cost involved in installation and calibration of Coriolis meters are the major impediments to adoption of the meters.



The United States represents a promising regional market for Coriolis meters due mainly to the discovery of vast reserves of shale gas and the subsequent rise in demand for the meters in the industry. The shale gas discoveries are also positively impacting the chemical and petrochemicals segments, thus spurring demand for Coriolis meters in the market.

In Latin America, rising investments in oil & gas projects and adoption of innovation technology in the oil & gas industry are contributing to high growth in Coriolis meters market.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Coriolis Meter: A Versatile Flow Measurement Tool for Challenging and Critical Industrial Applications

Inherent Operational and Technical Benefits of Coriolis Flowmeters Augment Demand in Process Industries

Industry Approvals Vital to Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Exploration Investments Support Demand for Coriolis Meters

Rise in Drilling Activities and Ensuing Need for Wellhead Flow Measurement to Spur Demand for Coriolis Flowmeters

Upswing in Deep Water Exploration Activities to Create Demand for High-Pressure Coriolis Flowmeters

Buttressed by Lower Drilling Costs and New Fields Scheduled to Come Online, Steady Increase in Deepwater Oil Production Bodes Well

Oil & Gas Industry's Shift towards Large Diameter Pipelines Fuels Development of Larger Coriolis Flowmeters

Larger Capacity Coriolis Flowmeters to Address High Volume Applications

Increase in Oil Prices: Favorable Prospects for Coriolis Flowmeters Market

Growing Adoption of Coriolis Technology in Custody Transfer of Oil and Gas

Advantages of Coriolis Meters for Custody Transfer Applications

Coriolis Meters Find Use in Multi-Phase Flow Metering in Offshore Pipelines

High-Pressure Chemical Injection: A Prominent Application

Opportunities Abound for Coriolis Meters in the Natural Gas Sector

Led by US, Robust Production of Natural Gas Amplify Demand for Coriolis Flowmeters in Measuring Wet Gas Flows

Reference Standards for Gas Flow Measurement

Coriolis Flowmeters for Gas Flow Measurement Applications: Advantages and Disadvantages

Coriolis Meters Best for LNG Custody Transfer Application

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry: Enabling Accurate Flow Measurements

Coriolis Flowmeters Enable Measurement of Liquids with Entrained Gas

Coriolis Meters in Food & Beverage Industry: Need for Accurate Flow Measurements Drives Growth

Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Coriolis Meters Market

Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Coriolis Meters with New Generation Capabilities

New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance

Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid Transfer Applications

Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality

Drawbacks of Coriolis Flowmeters to Challenge Market Growth

