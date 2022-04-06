ZUUM Scores Multiple Recognitions From Leading Business Media Outlets and Industry Watchers

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics platform developer ZUUM closed the first quarter of 2022 with recognition from leading business publications and industry watchers for its innovative technology, rapid growth and its positive workplace culture.

"We are honored to have been ranked and recognized by such well-respected media outlets, both for the business community and for the supply chain and logistics industries," said Mustafa Azizi, ZUUM co-founder & CEO. "These recognitions are key indicators to our team and to the sector that our initiatives are disrupting the space and driving value to our clients."

Two leading general business publications recognized ZUUM's growth as a startup in the logistics field. ZUUM was ranked #102 on Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing private companies in America list and ranked #6 on Fast Company's Top 10 Most Innovative Logistics Companies list as well.

FreightWaves, an industry-leading media network focused on logistics and supply chain information, awarded ZUUM as a 2022 FreightTech 100 winner. The FreightTech 100 list celebrates the most innovative and disruptive companies in freight.

ZUUM's team and workplace environment were also highlighted in Q1, with the freight automation pioneer being named the #183 Best Startup Employer in America by both Forbes & Statista. ZUUM also received a certification as a Great Place to Work for 2022 and was named a top supply chain project by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Food Logistics, a magazine covering software and technology, warehousing, transportation, safety and security, sustainability, and risk and compliance for global food supply chains, named ZUUM as one of its 2021 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers. The list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

ZUUM was also ranked by Armstrong's Who's Who 3PL Guide, as well as by Transportation Topics' Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2021. Armstrong's ranking includes top companies that are making headlines in the supply chain logistics industry, whereas Transportation Topics' list, which had ZUUM ranked as #145, provides insight into the finances and operational activity of the 50 largest logistics companies in North America.

About ZUUM

ZUUM is a logistics technology company based in Irvine, California. Founded in 2016, ZUUM offers a shipper TMS, freight broker software, carrier TMS, and a mobile app for truck drivers that are connected within the Logistics Super Platform. These tools enable customers to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their logistics operations while automating their transportation networks. Our vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally by defragmenting the industry.

