Ferrum Network Joins MegaFans Advisory Board

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, a worldwide multiplayer gaming platform company, announces that Ferrum Network has joined the MegaFans advisory board to further Megafans' leading position at the intersection of esports and blockchain.

"MegaFans has made numerous connections resulting in significant value for the company. Adding Ferrum Network to MegaFans' already noteworthy advisory board puts us in a great place for the advancement of our project," said Jeff Donnelley, CEO and founder of MegaFans. "We are thrilled to have Ferrum Network working with us on the evolution of MegaFans into the future of gamefi."

"Ferrum is proud to have joined the rockstar team at MegaFans as a lead advisor," said Nathan Korus, Crypto Incubation Advisor of Ferrum Network. "We are well on our way to accomplishing our goal of facilitating strategic partnerships, achieving marketing KPIs, fundraising with high value add investors and driving towards a highly successful TGE and beyond. Projects in the gaming and infrastructure sectors of crypto are far and away the most promising right now, and MegaFans is both."

Ferrum Network is a pioneer in ushering in the era of Interoperability 2.0. Powered by the Quantum Portal, Ferrum Network's Mainnet nodes and related infrastructure will bring value, data, and functional interoperability to every chain in the industry. Utilizing the Ferrum Network, anyone can build and deploy solutions on one network and instantly enable multi-chain functionality without the burden or technical debt that comes with managing a multi-chain infrastructure for their dApps and projects.

Megafans is a global gaming platform that offers free-to-play and play-to-earn options ranging from quick-play contests to monthly tournaments with larger prize pools up to $10,000 (USD). The pools scale up as community participation grows and players win virtual tokens that can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, NFTs, gift cards, or cash.

MegaFans is the creator of the Mbucks token, disrupting the $100 billion mobile gaming economy by bridging web2 and web3. The $MBUCKS utility tokens can be won, bought, traded and staked, and are designed to be used by players and collectors alike in practical and useful ways that create a marketplace. Staking $MBUCKS has immediate and long-term benefits, which include earned interest and NFT VIP status at special events, tournaments and auctions and early access to other partner token projects.

"MegaFans has become one of the key leaders in esports, pioneering the way to blockchain and growing the industry of gamefi," Donnelley said. "Working with Ferrum Network can launch us beyond the previously unsurmountable limits of our own specialized multibillion-dollar industry."

MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete, and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans' mantra is "eSports for All!", which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans.

