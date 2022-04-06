Crystal Capital Partners Launches the Idea Lab with Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School

MIAMI, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Capital Partners has recently launched the Idea Lab, an effort to engage with future leaders in financial services through education and real-life experiences.

Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business recently participated Crystal’s Idea Lab initiative, where MBA students are given the opportunity to take part in a discussion around private equity.

The graduate-level business class -- led by Professor Davide Accomazzo, CIO of Thalassa Capital, and Professor Clemens Kownatzki -- engaged in meaningful conversations around the evolution of private equity, dispelled common industry misconceptions, and analyzed the current opportunity set from a thematic and strategic lens. The discussion, led by Alan Strauss, Senior Partner and Director of Investor Relations at Crystal, also provided an opportunity for real-world experience, as students were invited to compete in a writing challenge to author an Insight.

“The opportunity offered by Crystal Capital Partners to our graduate students is priceless. Our business school distinguishes itself for a practical and industry-oriented approach, a dynamic which is only possible with high-level projects and partnerships such as the Idea Lab and insight challenge.” – Davide Accomazzo.

Crystal’s Insights are intended to help financial advisors master alternative investments and create opportunities to engage with clientele on a deeper level. The MBA students’ submissions were presented and reviewed by a panel of financial professionals. Of the various entries covering topics such as Real Estate, Agri-tech, Cryptocurrency, among many others -- two candidates were selected as the winners. The winning contestants will have their insights distributed to our financial advisory network and featured on Crystal’s website.

Knowledge is power. “It is Crystal’s ongoing commitment that our Idea Lab help provides financial literacy and empowerment opportunities to the future leaders of financial services. We are grateful to the Pepperdine community, Professor Accomazzo, and his graduate students for their willingness to work with us and engage in experiential opportunities that go beyond the classroom. We look forward to further developing the Idea Lab and working with other universities,” said Crystal CEO Steven Brod.



