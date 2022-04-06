Global e-Paper Display Markets Report 2022-2026 - Arrival as Landmark Display Technology Thrusts E-Paper Display Market into Limelight

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Paper Display - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global E-Paper Display Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for E-Paper Display estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% over the analysis period.

Electronic paper technology has moved from the traditional domain of eReaders into few unexpected end-use devices, such as smart watches, smartphones and signage.

All this indicate that there is enormous potential for the technology which is yet to be realized fully, ushering in a completely new chapter in its usage and extending the technology`s adoption potential. In future, ePaper displays would be literally everywhere, including tickets, binders, drug labels, food containers, office walls, and walls of houses among others, displaying up-to-date information and transforming even architectural items into designs offering information.

Sectors, such as healthcare, retailing and hospitality among others, are fast embracing wireless ePaper for displays. The major advantage of ePaper displays is their feature of being controlled wirelessly. A number of screens, sometimes even running into hundreds, can be controlled using a single computer. The major attribute of allowing central control, and also the versatility of the displays are expected to further the adoption of the technology to several new applications in future.



e-Reading Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.8% CAGR to reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global E-Paper Display market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

The E-Paper Display market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.4% and 27% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The e-paper display market is slated to register considerable gains from increasing demand for consumer electronics along with wearable devices, pushing the need for advanced displays to deliver enhanced user experience.

E-paper displays are witnessing increasing acceptance among provider of consumer electronics and wearable devices. The increasing proliferation of smart phones and tablets holds positive implications for consumer electronics, creating strong demand for e-paper displays that extend battery life and reduce eye strain.

The market is propelled by increasing access to free e-books along with transition of tech-savvy consumers from traditional toward e-books. A large number of adults in developed countries such as the US use tablets, smart phones or e-readers to read e-books. The trend is prompting various companies to offer low-power devices for e-book readers. E-paper displays are also finding increasing acceptance among smartphone makers.



