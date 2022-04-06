Norway’s first Radisson RED & Radisson hotel land at Oslo Airport

The first Radisson RED & Radisson hotel in Norway have landed at Oslo Airport. The new dual-branded opening will be the largest hotel at the airport, offering more than 500 rooms and a new conference center, situated just a few steps from the airport terminals.





Radisson RED Oslo Airport and Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport provide guests with the opportunity to enjoy both the Radisson RED brand’s playful twist on conventional hotel stays - injecting new life into hotels through a warm and vibrant social scene, standout design and exquisite photography - with the Radisson brand’s Scandinavian design, natural warm spaces, and thoughtfully considered details.

The hotel offers a synergy of two iconic brands, with the two hotels and their shared public spaces treating guests to an exciting array of services to suit every lifestyle and schedule. Refurbished rooms and facilities provide a harmonious and comfortable stay from the minute guests check-in with soothing natural materials and airport runway views. On the Radisson RED Oslo Airport side of the property, a bold and vibrant look draws in a younger crowd with 214 urban guest rooms with luxe touches, on-demand services, and a hip lounge area designed for work and play. Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport on the other side, presents 300 rooms featuring soft, neutral tones, natural materials and harmonious designs inspired by the Scandinavian way of life. In both hotels, stunning airport runway views and high-quality standards make every stay an experience.





At the heart of the hotel, guests can discover the hotel’s lively restaurant and bar, GAMO, perfect to meet with colleagues, business partners or friends for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or locally brewed beer in the lounge. The globally inspired menu includes international favorites with a twist of Norwegian cultural heritage. The chefs take great pride in sourcing the best possible local Norwegian produce to provide guests with a taste of true Nordic hospitality and flavors. Signature dishes using local ingredients include elk sausage in a brioche bun and grilled fillet of salmon and local Norwegian cheeses. The menu also has a varied vegan selection.





Offering a twist on the normal with statement design, Radisson RED Oslo Airport is partnering with Norway’s Kistefos Art Museum for a collaboration that will lead to favorable synergies for both brands and target groups. The collaboration will enhance the Radisson RED brand’s core values and brings the connection between the local art scene and the guest experience, both in-hotel and on digital platforms. Offering guests a playground for art and culture, the collaboration between Radisson RED Oslo Airport and Kistefos will further enhance this by bringing the local art scene closer and highlight places to experience art around the area. With a unique location in the Norwegian woods, 45 minutes’ drive from Oslo Airport, Kistefos offers world-class architecture, industrial history, art exhibitions, and an impressive sculpture park in scenic surroundings. The award-winning gallery ‘The Twist’, is a gallery, a bridge over the river and a sculpture all in one and named a “must-see cultural destination” by the New York Times.

”We are proud to present Radisson RED Oslo Airport and Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport, introducing both brands to Norway for the first time at such a significant location. This marks the second Radisson RED and Radisson dual-branded property in Northern & Western Europe following the successful opening of Radisson RED London Heathrow and Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow. With this new opening, we are pleased to offer 1250 guest rooms spread over four different brands at Oslo Airport with 500 guest rooms and Radisson Blu Airport Hotel, Oslo Gardermoen, 233 rooms at Park Inn by Radisson Oslo Airport Hotel West and the new hotel with a total of 514 guest rooms.” says Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Radisson Hotel Group in Northern & Western Europe.

Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport’s conference center features 52 well-equipped flexible meeting rooms including boardrooms, different sized spaces with flexible seating, smart design details, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, and free, fast Wi-Fi. The meeting and event area is divided into three sections with separate break out areas which can also be used for different events. In addition, the 236sqm ballroom with 480 sqm of pre-function space has a capacity for up to 220 guests.





Radisson RED Oslo Airport and Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport have their own pathway between the hotel and the airport terminal and are only a few minutes from both the terminals and the airport express train, which transports guests to Oslo city center in less than 20 minutes.

Jörgen Ljunggren, General Manager of Radisson RED Oslo Airport and Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport comments: “Radisson RED and Radisson are designed to fit the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Across public areas, guests are treated to a dual experience of both brands and can get the most out of their stay by enjoying signature features such as the Radisson-branded meeting suites, as well as the vibrant lobby with its RED-style urban interior and art.”

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson RED Oslo Airport and Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport are implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

Media contacts:

Natasha Lindén, PR & Communications Manager Northern Europe, Radisson Hotel Group

natasha.linden@radissonhotels.com

Sophie Clarke, Global Director of Social Media & Consumer PR, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com

