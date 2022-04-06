Worldwide Prepaid Card Industry to 2027 - Growth of Unbanked and Underbanked Population Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prepaid Card Market (2022-2027) by Services, Card Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Prepaid Card Market is estimated to be USD 3.43 Tn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.55 Tn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.03%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Prepaid Card Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Prepaid Card Market is segmented based on Services, Card Type, End-User, and Geography.

Services, the market is classified into General Purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Cards, Government Benefit/ Disbursement card, Incentive/Payroll Card, and Others.

Card Type, the market is classified into Closed Loop Prepaid Card and Open Loop Prepaid Card.

End-User, the market is classified into Retail Establishments, Corporate, Government/Public Sector, Financial Institutions, and Others.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are - American Express Company, HRB Digital LLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kaiku Finance, LLC, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Travelex Group Limited, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Prepaid Card Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prepaid Card Adoption Among Millennials and Contract Workers

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Cash Alternatives

4.1.3 Increase in Awareness And Ease-Of-Access to Prepaid Cards

4.1.4 Large Number of Internet Users and Boom in the E-Commerce Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Assessment by The Banks Before Providing Prepaid Cards

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth of Unbanked and Underbanked Population

4.3.2 Increase in Virtual Prepaid Cards

4.3.3 Prepaid-as-a-Service White Label Solutions on the Rise

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Concern to Fraudulent Attacks



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Prepaid Card Market, By Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Purpose Reloadable Card

6.3 Gift Cards

6.4 Government Benefit/Disbursement card

6.5 Incentive/Payroll Card

6.6 Others



7 Global Prepaid Card Market, By Card Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Closed Loop Prepaid Card

7.3 Open Loop Prepaid Card



8 Global Prepaid Card Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail Establishments

8.3 Corporate

8.4 Government/Public Sector

8.5 Financial Institutions

8.6 Others



9 Americas' Prepaid Card Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Prepaid Card Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Prepaid Card Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Prepaid Card Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 American Express Company

14.2 Brink's Incorporated

14.3 Caxton FX Limited

14.4 Edenred S.A.

14.5 Green Dot Bank

14.6 HRB Digital LLC

14.7 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

14.8 Kaiku Finance, LLC

14.9 Mango Financial, Inc.

14.10 Mastercard

14.11 MetaBank

14.12 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

14.13 Recharge.com Enterprise B.V.

14.14 The Bancorp, Inc.

14.15 The Mint Corporation

14.16 Total System Services, Inc

14.17 Travelex Group Limited

14.18 Visa, Inc.

14.19 WEX, Inc.



15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8euloi

Attachment