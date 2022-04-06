Ireland: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026: Data Centre Revenues are Forecast to Grow by Almost 52 Percent Over the Next Four-Year Period

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report covers the Irish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:
- The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
- Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026
- DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026
- Data Centre Powraised er Costs (in per kWH)
- Data Centre geographical city clusters
- Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)
- Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2022 to 2026
- The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook
About the Irish Data Centre Market
There are just under thirty third-party Data Centres in Ireland. New third-party Irish Data Centre space is forecast to grow by around 13,000 m2 per annum over the period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026.
Ireland (Dublin) has also seen the development of dedicated hyperscale Data Centres by CSPs and digital content providers and has become established as a key European hub. Data Centre Revenues are forecast to grow by almost 52 percent over the next four-year period with Irish Public Cloud revenues seeing an even larger percentage growth - 70 percent - over the coming four years.
Key Topics Covered:
- Methodology
- Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date
- Data Centre Development in Ireland
- Summary Box - Irish Data Centre Landscape Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Ireland
- Key Irish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Irish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)
- Irish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)
- Irish Data Centre Power - in Euro per kWH
- Key Irish Data Centre Clusters
- Irish Data Centre Pricing - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
- Irish Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- Irish Public Cloud Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- The Key Trends in the Ireland Data Centre Market
- Irish Data Centre Outlook
