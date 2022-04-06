Ireland: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026: Data Centre Revenues are Forecast to Grow by Almost 52 Percent Over the Next Four-Year Period

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report covers the Irish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Powraised er Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

About the Irish Data Centre Market

There are just under thirty third-party Data Centres in Ireland. New third-party Irish Data Centre space is forecast to grow by around 13,000 m2 per annum over the period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026.



Ireland (Dublin) has also seen the development of dedicated hyperscale Data Centres by CSPs and digital content providers and has become established as a key European hub. Data Centre Revenues are forecast to grow by almost 52 percent over the next four-year period with Irish Public Cloud revenues seeing an even larger percentage growth - 70 percent - over the coming four years.



Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Ireland

Summary Box - Irish Data Centre Landscape Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Ireland

Key Irish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Irish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Irish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

Irish Data Centre Power - in Euro per kWH

Key Irish Data Centre Clusters

Irish Data Centre Pricing - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Irish Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Irish Public Cloud Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Ireland Data Centre Market

Irish Data Centre Outlook

List of Figures

Figure 1 - A simplified map of Ireland

Figure 2 - A table summarizing the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Ireland

Figure 3 - A picture showing the EdgeConneX Data Centre campus facility in Dublin

Figure 4 - A map showing the location of the Equinix Data Centres in Dublin

Figure 5 - A simplified map showing the locations of key Dublin Data Centre facilities including the Echelon DUB10 facility

Figure 6 - A map showing the location of the Equinix Data Centres in Dublin

Figure 7 - A pie chart showing the market shares of key Irish Data Centre Providers by Data Centre raised floor space - as of the beginning of 2022 in percent

Figure 8 - A chart showing the forecast Irish Data Centre raised floor space from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026 in m2

Figure 9 - A chart showing the forecast Irish Data Centre DCCP in MW from the beginning of 2020 to the beginning of 2026 in MW

Figure 10 - A table & chart showing the average Data Centre rack space, m2 & kW rentals - in Euro per month (2022 to 2026)

Figure 11 - A chart showing forecast Irish Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Figure 12 - A table showing the key dedicated Dublin area Data Centre facilities

Figure 13 - A chart showing forecast Irish Public Cloud Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)



Companies Mentioned

EdgeConneX

Equinix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96fwck