Japan Prepaid Card Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Brink's, Edenred, JCB, Pasmo, Rakuten, Shinsei Bank, Suica Travelex, Visa, V-Preca, WEX

The "Japan Prepaid Card Market (2022-2027) by Services, Card Type, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's Prepaid Card Market is estimated to be USD 99.47 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 248.03 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.05%.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market.

The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Brink's Incorporated, Pasmo, Suica, V-Preca, WEX, Inc., etc.



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for Japan's Prepaid Card Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Japan's Prepaid Card Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Company Profiles

Brink's Incorporated

Edenred S.A.

JCB Co., Ltd.

Pasmo

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Shinsei Bank (GAICA Flex)

Suica

Travelex Group Limited

Visa, Inc.

V-Preca

WEX, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prepaid Card Adoption Among Millennials and Contract Workers

4.1.2 Rise in Demand for Cash Alternatives

4.1.3 Increase in Awareness And Ease-Of-Access to Prepaid Cards

4.1.4 Large Number of Internet Users and Boom in the E-Commerce Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Assessment by The Banks Before Providing Prepaid Cards

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth of Unbanked and Underbanked Population

4.3.2 Increase in Virtual Prepaid Cards

4.3.3 Prepaid-as-a-Service White Label Solutions on the Rise

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Concern to Fraudulent Attacks



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Japan's Prepaid Card Market, By Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Purpose Reloadable Card

6.3 Gift Cards

6.4 Government Benefit/Disbursement card

6.5 Incentive/Payroll Card

6.6 Others



7 Japan's Prepaid Card Market, By Card Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Closed Loop Prepaid Card

7.3 Open Loop Prepaid Card



8 Japan's Prepaid Card Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail Establishments

8.3 Corporate

8.4 Government/Public Sector

8.5 Financial Institutions

8.6 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6n4ftv

