Context Therapeutics® to Participate in Two April 2022 Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Martin Lehr will participate virtually in two investor conferences in April 2022. Details of the events are as follows:



Canaccord Genuity's (CG) 2022 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference: The Company will present on April 14 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Context will also participate in one-on-one meetings. Details about the event can be found here: https://www.canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/about-us/events/cg-2022-horizons-in-oncology/.



21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference: The Company will present on April 14 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Context will also participate in one-on-one meetings. Details about the event can be found here: https://www.needhamco.com/conferences/21st-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference/.



About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX), is a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers. The Company’s robust clinical program for lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) comprises three Phase 2 clinical trials and one Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancer. ONA-XR is a novel, first-in-class small molecule under development as a potent and specific antagonist of the progesterone receptor, a key unchecked mechanism in hormone-driven women’s cancers. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.contexttherapeutics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company and its employees to participate in and present at conferences, (ii) the results of our clinical trials, (iii) the potential benefits of the product candidates, (iv) the likelihood data will support future development, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

