FourKites Launches Universal Time Slot Solution in Europe to Ease Supply Chain Labor Shortage Woes and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

CHICAGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ®, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, today launched Slot Manager, its universal time slot booking solution, across Europe. The cloud-based solution helps warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities collaborate efficiently on pickup and receiving time slots, saving significant time and improving daily operations and partner relationships. In addition, the highly configurable solution allows shippers and carriers to eliminate excess dwell time on site, eliminating detention fees and significantly reducing carbon emissions.



Time slot management is a notoriously time-consuming task for shippers and carriers alike. With carrier dwell averaging up to 4.35 hours per day, or nearly half of a driver’s time, Slot Manager improves facility productivity and reduces carrier wait time by more than 50%. Highly configurable for personalized requirements, Slot Manager enables shippers and carriers to collaborate in real time, and allows carriers to self-book their preferred time slot based on real-time transit conditions, thereby eliminating hours of daily administrative work and error-prone manual processes.

Slot Manager is an extension of FourKites’ Appointment Manager SM , launched over two years ago in North America. The solution is now also available in several new Asia-Pacific markets, including Australia, New Zealand and India.

Specifically, Slot Manager offers the following benefits:

Labor optimization : Leveraging FourKites’ Dynamic ETA ® to provide the most accurate times of arrival, teams can better allocate labor and resources based on real-time data and shifts in expected arrival time.

: Leveraging FourKites’ to provide the most accurate times of arrival, teams can better allocate labor and resources based on real-time data and shifts in expected arrival time. Ease and compliance with carrier scheduling : Slot Manager creates a single appointment layer accessible to both shippers and carriers to streamline communication and facilitate collaboration. Slots are created by the facility to ensure adherence to preferred scheduling, business rules and specific commodity requirements.

: Slot Manager creates a single appointment layer accessible to both shippers and carriers to streamline communication and facilitate collaboration. Slots are created by the facility to ensure adherence to preferred scheduling, business rules and specific commodity requirements. True end-to-end visibility : Powered by real-time supply chain visibility data from FourKites, Slot Manager extends visibility even further into the facility via one streamlined interface. With FourKites, stakeholders receive a comprehensive end-to-end view of shipments from point of origin to predictive insights that help orchestrate activities in the facility.

: Powered by real-time supply chain visibility data from FourKites, Slot Manager extends visibility even further into the facility via one streamlined interface. With FourKites, stakeholders receive a comprehensive end-to-end view of shipments from point of origin to predictive insights that help orchestrate activities in the facility. Diminished carrier detention costs : With optimized scheduling, carrier dwell on site can be virtually eliminated, helping shippers avoid detention fees and fines for truck queues on public roads.

: With optimized scheduling, carrier dwell on site can be virtually eliminated, helping shippers avoid detention fees and fines for truck queues on public roads. Reduced carbon emissions: Scheduling and operational efficiencies driven by Slot Manager reduce time carriers spend in the yard by up to 50%, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 54%.



“We are excited to introduce the easiest, most flexible slot booking application on the market,” said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites Founder and CEO. “This groundbreaking solution helps shippers across the globe optimize end-to-end visibility, efficiency and sustainability, as well as adapt quickly as their business needs change. We’re thrilled to be launching Slot Manager in Europe, specifically tailored to the needs of local facilities.”

In addition, FourKites has partnered with French transportation solutions firm IER , a Blue Systems entity (Bolloré Group), to facilitate integrated implementation in Europe, driving greater efficiency for both carriers and facilities. The partnership combines IER’s leading standard of facility hardware technology with facility processes for automated check-in and check-out. When combined with FourKites’ advanced data capture and processing capabilities, the companies’ combined pre-configured integration offers a fast, turnkey facility solution for customers.

"We chose to partner with FourKites due to their globally recognized data quality and their commitment to delivering that data back to customers with actionable insights," said Christophe Levy, Chief Executive Officer of IER’s Track & Trace Unit. "By combining FourKites’ advanced supply chain intelligence capabilities with our leading facility hardware capabilities, we offer a seamlessly integrated solution that helps customers achieve immediate results for their business."

