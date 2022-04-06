OverActive Media to Host Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call the following day, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET hosted by Chris Overholt, President & CEO, and Rikesh Shah, CFO. A question and answer period will follow the corporate update.



WHAT: Q4 and 2021 Year-End Earnings Conference Call

WHEN: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION

Call Details: 1-888-390-0605 or 416-764-8609

Participant Passcode: 35218969

The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 9:00 a.m. ET at https://app.webinar.net/OaqMAYNZ1jE and it will be archived for three months.

Links to SEDAR filings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://overactivemedia.com/filings/

TELEPHONIC REPLAY

Call Details: 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677

Encore Replay Entry Code: 218969 #

Encore Replay Expiration Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

For more information, please contact:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

(416) 995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.