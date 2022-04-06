Inozyme Pharma to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of abnormal mineralization, today announced Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 13th at 8:45 AM ET.



A replay of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor & News section of Inozyme’s website under events and will be available for up to 30 days following the event.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy, INZ-701, to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 Deficiencies.

INZ-701 is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for ENPP1 Deficiency. Inozyme Pharma was founded in 2017 by Joseph Schlessinger, Ph.D., Demetrios Braddock, M.D., Ph.D., and Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, with technology developed by Dr. Braddock and licensed from Yale University. For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com

Contacts

Investors:

Inozyme Pharma

Stefan Riley, Director of Investor Relations

stefan.riley@inozyme.com

Media:

SmithSolve

Matt Pera

973-886-9150

matt.pera@smithsolve.com