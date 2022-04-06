Hillman Appoints Michael Koehler as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

CINCINNATI, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, has appointed Michael Koehler as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury.



“Michael’s comprehensive investor relations experience will be an asset to Hillman as we continue to advance our extensive record of growth and value creation,” commented Doug Cahill, chief executive officer of Hillman. “Alongside our executive management team, Michael will work to expand our audience and strengthen our existing relationships with the investor community.”

Koehler joins Hillman with over 11 years of investor relations experience across a variety of industries. Most recently, Koehler served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., a publicly traded company with a total enterprise value of approximately $6 billion, where he collaborated on its successful initial public offering, subsequent public debt offering, and multiple transformative acquisitions. Prior to this, Koehler served as Director at Gateway Investor Relations, providing consultative investor relations and capital markets advisory services for public and pre-public companies. Koehler received a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, Long Beach and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and sociology with honors, from the University of California, Irvine.

Koehler commented: “I am excited to join Hillman’s world-class team of industry and service experts. The Company’s unmatched reputation for excellence with customers provides an exceptional platform for us to further build upon the strength of our brand with all stakeholders.”

For those interested in learning more about the Hillman story, please email IR@hillmangroup.com or visit the Hillman Investor Relations website at ir.hillmangroup.com.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The Company's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," “target”, “goal”, "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect operations, financial condition and cash flows including spending on home renovation or construction projects, inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) increased supply chain costs, including raw materials, sourcing, transportation and energy; (3) the highly competitive nature of the markets that we serve (4) ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (5) seasonality; (6) large customer concentration; (7) ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (8) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company (9) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; (10) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; or (11) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that will be included under the header “Risk Factors” included in the Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com

