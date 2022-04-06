US Acne Treatment Market Size [2022-2029] worth USD 6.12 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5%

Pune, India, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US acne treatment market size was USD 4.27 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 4.50 billion in 2022 to USD 6.12 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of acne and adoption of cosmeceuticals for treatment products is expected to propel market development. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “US Acne Treatment Market, 2022-2029.”

Acne treatment cures skin conditions that occur due to the plugging of sebum, dead skin cells, dirt, oil and hair follicles. The rising prevalence of acne is expected to boost the adoption of the treatment procedure in the region. For example, as per the information provided by the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is a commonly diagnosed skin disorder in the US and affects nearly 50 million Americans yearly. Further, the adoption of cosmeceuticals for treatment products is expected to bolster the adoption of the acne treatment procedure. These factors may propel the US acne treatment market share in the coming years.





Industry Development

September 2021- Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. announced its initial line of products, RAF FIVE, through the subsidiary brand Ilera Derm LLC.

Launch of Novel Acne Products to Propel Market Development

The rising prevalence of acne procedures is expected to propel the adoption of the product from the region. The rising demand for effective medical procedures may increase acne treatment procedures. For example, as per the information provided by the American Academy of Dermatology, acne vulgaris is the most commonly diagnosed disorder in the US and affects more than 50 million individuals, including 85% adults and teenagers. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives are expected to drive the US acne treatment market growth.

However, the side effects of acne treatment products are expected to hinder the market’s progress.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.5 % 2029 Value Projection USD 6.12 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 4.50 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 97 Segments covered By Product Type (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Isotretinoin, and Others), By Treatment Modality (Oral and Topical) Growth Drivers Accelerated Product Sanctions for Treatment to Fuel Market Growth Prominent Strategies Applied by Key Players Set to Boost Market Growth Modest Demand for Drugs amid COVID-19 Assisted by Increasing Acceptance of Telehealth





Adoption of Online Platforms to Bolster Market Progress

This market is expected to be impacted positively during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the adoption of online selling. The sudden spike in COVID patients led to the closure of offline stores, thereby increasing the dependence upon e-commerce platforms. Furthermore, adopting part-time shifts, reduced capacities, and automated production strategies may foster industry growth. Manufacturers outsource e-commerce websites to sell products and goods and expand their market presence globally. These factors may propel market development during the pandemic.





Segments

By product type, the market is segmented into retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, and others. As per treatment mobility, it is bifurcated into oral and tropical. By age, it is classified into 10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64, and 65 and above. Based on distributional channel, it is clubbed into hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Major Players Implement Partnerships to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market implement partnerships to boost their brand image. For example, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. partnered with Cassiopea SpA to obtain exclusive distribution rights of Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%) in Canada and the US in August 2021. This development may enable the company to boost its brand image. Furthermore, the adoption of novel products, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions is expected to boost its market position.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

GALDERMA (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.)

Allergan (Ireland)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (Australia)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. (U.K.)

Padagis (US)

Almirall, S.A (Spain)





Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Incidence & Prevalence of Acne, US (2021) New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Current Unmet Medical Needs Treatment Algorithm for the Management of Acne Vulgaris in Adolescents & Young Adults Impact of COVID-19 on US Acne Treatment Market Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario, US

US Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Retinoids Antibiotics Isotretinoin Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – Treatment Modality



Oral Topical



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – Age Group



10 to 17 18 to 44 45 to 64 65 and above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

Competitive Analysis

Key Industry Developments US Market Share Analysis (2021) Company Profiles (Overview, Product, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, financials (Based on Availability))



Bausch Health Companies Inc. GALDERMA Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Allergan Mayne Pharma Group Limited Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.



Padagis Almirall, S.A



TOC Continued….!





