Medical Tape Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 1.61 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0%

Pune, India, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for medical tape is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing number of surgeries and utilization of these tapes. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, " Medical Tape Market , 2022-2028". As per the report, the medical tape market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 1.14 billion in 2021 to USD 1.61 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the projected period.

Medical tapes have rising demand and applications in wound care and wound supportive closure. These tapes are also highly used in patient monitoring and wearable devices such as electrode fixtures, ostomy bags, and splint attachments. Also, the tapes are selected on the basis of porosity, water resistance, shear strength, and adhesive strengths. Increasing utilization of these tapes in surgeries and the rising number of surgical procedures are expected to boost the market during the projected period.

Key Industry Development

December 2021: Boyd Corporation announced the acquisition of MBK Tape Solutions to expand wearable technologies such as biosensor, transdermal patches, and medical wearable expertise.





Market Growth Drivers

The market is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of hospitals in the segmented regions. Also, developing healthcare infrastructure in developed and developing countries is expected to boost the product demand in the coming years.

surgical procedures have increased post-pandemic, thereby increasing product demand and ensuring market growth. Rising technological advancements encourage the key players to adopt new technical alternatives and enhance their product portfolio. These factors are likely to ensure the global medical tape market growth during the projected period.





Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 1.61 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.14 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 128 Segments covered By Material, By Application, By End-User, and By Geography Growth Drivers The increasing demand for medical adhesive tapes throughout the world, certain factors restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Major market players in developed and emerging countries are actively involved in the development of better tapes with an aim to provide better product offerings at an affordable cost.





Regional Insights

North America holds the highest global medical tape market share during the forecast period. The region stood at USD 0.56 billion in 2020 and dominated the global market due to increasing hospital admissions. Also, the rising adoption of elective procedures is expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Europe holds the second-largest position in the global market. The increasing number of surgical procedures and rising demand for medical consumables are expected to drive the market in this region.





Segments

By material, the market is divided into paper, plastic, fabric, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into post-operative care, wound care, IV set placement, others.

Based on end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals & ASCs, clinics, and others.

By geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market implement several business growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. These strategies allow key players to expand their business reach and implement innovative ideas to develop the products. Implementing innovative product development ideas allow key players to propel growth by attracting global customers and satisfying their needs.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Beiersdorf (Hamburg, Germany)

Smith and Nephew (London, U.K.)

McKesson Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Medtronic PLC (Dublin, Ireland)

Medline Industries (Illinois, U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (California, U.S.)

Nichiban (Tokyo, Japan)

Paul Hartmann AG (Heidenheim, Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Scapa Group PLC (Ashton-under-Lyne, U.K.)





