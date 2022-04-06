Worldwide Fat Replacers Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ashland, Cargill and Kerry Group Among Others

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fat Replacers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fat replacers market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Fat replacers are nonfat substances that provide a taste and texture similar to high-fat foods but with fewer calories. They are made from starchy foods, such as corn, cereals, and grains, or by modifying egg white or whey from milk, or replacing triglycerides in vegetable oils. They are incorporated into a variety of food products like frozen desserts, processed meats, cheese, and sour cream to lower the fat content. They can also be found in baked goods, yogurt, margarine, salad dressing, sauces, gravies, snack chips, and various ready-to-eat (RTE) items.



Fat Replacers Market Trends:

The escalating demand for reduced-fat and fat-free food items on account of changing dietary patterns, rising health concerns, and increasing willingness among individuals to accept fat substitutes represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, fat replacers offer a safe and effective means of maintaining the palatability of food while promoting calorie control and weight loss and maintenance. This, in confluence with the increasing focus on weight-loss strategies and the rising health consciousness among individuals, is driving the demand for fat replacers across the globe.

Apart from this, fat replacers, coupled with a healthy lifestyle, can effectively combat obesity and its complications. They also assist in decreasing hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), lowering lipid levels and systolic blood pressure, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and type 2 diabetes. In addition, they aid in increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels and improving glucose tolerance. Thus, the growing prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases, along with the increasing awareness about the benefits of fat replacers, is creating a positive influence on the demand for fat replacers across the globe.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fat replacers market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, source, form and application.



Breakup by Type:

Carbohydrate

Protein

Lipid

Others

Breakup by Source:

Plant

Animal

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Breakup by Application:

Processed Meat

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Convenience Food

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ashland, Cargill Incorporated, Corbion N.V., CP Kelco U.S. Inc. (J.M. Huber Corporation), DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fiberstar Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC and Ulrick & Short.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fat replacers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fat replacers market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fat replacers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

