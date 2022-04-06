Global Toys and Games Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys and Games Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global toys and games market reached a value of US$ 105.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 136.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Toys and games are playthings which range from rattles, dolls and toy cars to skipping ropes, board games and jigsaw puzzles. They come with an intrinsic value that adds to the overall development of children. Toys help the children to express their emotions and boost their creativity. Whereas, games are a great way to de-stress and help in improving the cognitive, physical and social skills. In recent years, the rise in the popularity of interactive and multi-functional toys and games has had a substantial impact on the toys and games industry.



The sales of toys and games based on popular characters from cartoons, TV shows and movies are escalating, in turn, propelling the market growth. Moreover, the global population is expected to grow from the current 7.6 Billion to over 9.6 Billion by 2030. Population growth coupled by continuously rising personnel disposable income levels is expected to represent a strong catalyst for the global toys and games market. Furthermore, apart from children, the sale of toys and games are also expected to be driven by older consumers, especially in segments such as action figures and accessories. Some of the other factors that are driving the demand for toys and games are adoption of free-to-play gaming, increasing popularity of educational and scientific toys, growing demand for eco-friendly toys, etc.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global toys and games market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel

Breakup by Product Type:

Plush Toys

Infant /Preschool Toys

Activity Toys

Dolls

Games and Puzzles

Ride-Ons

Others

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into plush toys, infant/pre-school toys, activity toys, dolls, games and puzzles, ride-ons and others.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

General Stores

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into speciality stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, online and general stores. Amongst these, specialty stores represent the largest segment.



Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report with some of the major players being Hasbro, Mattel, Ravensburger, Tomy, The Lego Group, Funtastic, JAKKS Pacific, Lansay, LeapFrog Enterprises, MGA Entertainment, Playmates Toys, ToyQuest, Vivid Imaginations, etc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global toys and games market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the toys and games market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global toys and games market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global toys and games market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global toys and games market?

Which are the popular product types in the global toys and games market?

Which are the popular distribution channels in the global toys and games market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global toys and games market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global toys and games market?

What is the structure of the global toys and games market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global toys and games market?

How are toys and games manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Toys and Games Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact Of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Margin Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Plush Toys

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Infant /Preschool Toys

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Activity Toys

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Dolls

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Games and Puzzles

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Ride-Ons

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Specialty Stores

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Departmental Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online Stores

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 General Stores

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Toys and Games Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Hasbro

10.3.2 Mattel

10.3.3 Ravensburger

10.3.4 Tomy

10.3.5 The Lego Group

10.3.6 Funtastic

10.3.7 JAKKS Pacific

10.3.8 Lansay

10.3.9 LeapFrog Enterprises

10.3.10 MGA Entertainment

10.3.11 Playmates Toys

10.3.12 ToyQuest

10.3.13 Vivid Imaginations



