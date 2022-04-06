Gluten-free Products Market to Reach $10.96 Billion by 2029 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery Products; Snacks, Savory, & RTE Products; Pizzas & Pastas), Form (Solid, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels), and Source — Global Forecasts to 2029’, the gluten-free products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $10.96 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5263

Nowadays, gluten-free diets have gained immense popularity among celiac disease patients. The diet reflected as gluten-restricted is demonstrated to be an effective treatment for gluten-related disorders, such as celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and wheat allergy. In recent years, there has been increasing interest in gluten-free products. A large number of flour and starches, as well as gums, enzymes, soybean proteins, and other ingredients, are used to mimic the viscoelastic properties of gluten and contribute to improved structure, mouthfeel, acceptability, and shelf life of gluten-free products.

The major factors driving the gluten-free products market include the rising incidence of celiac diseases and other food allergies, health benefits associated with gluten-free products consumption, an increase in demand from millennials, and the increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Moreover, the growing awareness of food-intolerance products and the growing use of micro-encapsulation technology to improve the shelf-life of gluten-free products provide significant opportunities in this market. However, the high cost of gluten-free products and the limited availability & misconception about gluten-free diets obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. On the other hand, problems associated with the manufacturing of gluten-free products pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Gluten-free Products Market

The COVID-19 outbreak caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus created a severe public health emergency globally, with its quick spread across the globe. To combat & control the spread of this disease, numerous countries worldwide declared emergencies and announced complete nationwide, statewide, or citywide lockdowns, halting all travel, transport, manufacturing, educational institutions, and non-essential trade, significantly impacting many industries globally and reducing manufacturing and distributions worldwide.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5263

The gluten-free products industry is one such industry where raw material supply, manufacturing, and product distribution faced disruptions due to the pandemic. Also, imports and exports in many countries were either restricted or delayed, creating hurdles for gluten-free product suppliers. For instance, according to web-based survey conducted to study the adherence to the Gluten-Free Diet (GFD) in Indian patients with Celiac Disease, only 6.7% of the total participants (survey sample of 505 participants) had poor compliance before the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas this poor compliance was almost doubled to 12.6% of the total participants during the COVID-19 pandemic. This increased rate of non-compliance to GFD during the COVID outbreak was majorly due to some of the common difficulties. These common difficulties reported by nearly half of the patients were paying higher delivery charges for getting GF food at home (52.4%), higher prices of regular GF food during lockdown (43.15%), and traveling a long distance to arrange GF food (44.9%) (Source: Article Published by Springer Nature and Indian Journal of Gastroenterology). Thus, factors like limited raw material supply, temporary closure of manufacturing facilities, disruptions in product distributions and import-export, increased price of the products, and higher delivery costs, affected the sales of gluten-free products during the pandemic.

The market is segmented based on type, source, form, distribution channel, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on type, the gluten-free products market is segmented into bakery products; dairy & frozen desserts; snacks, savory, & RTE products; pizzas & pastas; meat & meat alternatives; condiments & dressings; and other types. The bakery products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of gluten-free supplementary diets, rising innovations in gluten-free bakery products, and the growing popularity of healthier versions of bakery products due to the increased risk of chronic health conditions. However, the snacks, savory, & RTE products segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, rising production & consumption of processed cereal & grain products and processed snack products, and consumers’ willingness to shift from traditional to western diets.

Based on source, the gluten-free products market is segmented into plant-sourced gluten-free products and animal-sourced gluten-free products. The plant-sourced gluten-free products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing incidences of intolerance for animal protein, increasing vegan population, and rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of plant-sourced gluten-free products. Moreover, the segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – “Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (Bakery Products; Snacks, Savoury, & RTE Products; Pizzas & Pastas), Form (Solid, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels), and Source - Global Forecast to 2029” Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/31494383

Based on form, the gluten-free products market is mainly segmented into solid and liquid. The solid form segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its benefits such as longer shelf-life, higher sales of these products, easier logistics required, convenience in manufacturing and formulating, and less cost of production for the solid-form of products.

Based on distribution channel, the gluten-free products market is segmented into convenience stores, modern groceries, specialty stores, online channels, and other distribution channels. The convenience stores segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the ease of accessing these stores, availability of various product categories covering a wide variety of gluten-free products, and preference for convenience stores as frequent purchasing destinations. Moreover, the segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to the growing consumer affinity toward smaller format stores that offer convenience.

Geographically, the European region is expected to account for the largest share of the overall gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the rise in health consciousness among consumers, rising number of people with wheat intolerance, increasing prevalence of celiac disease, easy availability of gluten-free products in almost all the grocery stores, growing demand for gluten-free bakery products, improvement of distribution channels, and surge in marketing activities. The U.K. is expected to dominate the European market through 2029, mainly due to the trend of changing lifestyles, changing eating habits, and increasing demand for gluten-free, low-calorie, and functional bakery products. Also, in the U.K., consumers have favorable perceptions about dietary food products, which is likely to boost the market growth.

The key players operating in the global gluten-free products market are The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Hero Group (Switzerland), Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (U.S.), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Raisio plc (Finland), Dr. Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (U.S.), FARMO S.p.A. (Italy), London Food Corporation Limited (U.K.), Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (U.K.), Warburtons Limited (U.K.), Katz Gluten Free (U.S.), Genius Foods (U.K.), Chosen Foods LLC (U.S.), Silly Yaks (Australia), Mikey’s LLC (U.S.), and Rachel Pauls Food (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/gluten-free-products-market-5263

Scope of the Report

Gluten-free Products Market, by Type

Bakery Products Breads and Buns Cakes and Pastries Cookies and Biscuits Baking Dough and Ready Mixes Baked Snacks Other Bakery Products

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Snacks, Savory, & RTE Products

Pizzas & Pastas

Meat & Meat Alternatives

Condiments & Dressings

Other Types

Gluten-free Products Market, by Source

Plant-sourced Gluten-free Products Oilseeds & Pulses Rice & Corn Other Sources

Animal-sourced Gluten-free Products Dairy Meat



Gluten-free Products Market, by Form

Solid

Liquid

Gluten-free Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Modern Groceries (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets)

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Other Distribution Channels

Gluten-free Products Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Italy Germany France Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Australia India China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5263

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Plant-Based Food Market by Product Type (Dairy Alternatives, Meat Substitute, Plant-Based Eggs, Confectionery), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-food-products-market-5108

Meat Substitute Market by Product Type (Tofu, TVP, Burger Patties, Sausages, Meatballs, Nuggets), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/meat-substitute-market-4969

Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein), Crop Type (GMO), Source Process (Organic), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-market-5031

Dairy Alternatives Market by Product Type (Plant Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, Ice Cream), Source (Almond Protein, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dairy-alternatives-market-5128

Meat Market by Product Type (Processed Meat, Fresh Meat), Animal Type (Cattle and Buffalo, Pig, Poultry, Sheep, and Goat), and by Distribution Channel (Business to Consumer (B2C), Business to Business (B2B) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/meat-market-5261

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Form (Powder, RTD), Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-supplements-market-5143

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.