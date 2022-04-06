Alignment Healthcare Expands Roles for Executives Dawn Maroney and Dinesh Kumar to Support Market Expansion

ORANGE, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the expanded roles for two executive team members – Dawn Maroney and Dinesh Kumar, M.D. The organizational updates support future expansion as Alignment scales to meet the growing needs of seniors across the United States.

Maroney, who currently serves as markets president and CEO of Alignment Health Plan California, will now oversee new market management and development. In addition to her expanded role, she will continue to manage provider contracting, pharmacy, sales and marketing, product development and membership eligibility. As chief medical and operating officer, Kumar will now oversee the company’s operations and technology infrastructure, in addition to leading case management, clinical delivery, member services and provider operations.

“Our team is focused on scaling our senior-first vision and developing new approaches to advance the quality of care for seniors,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Investing in our talented leaders is a crucial part of our long-term path toward sustainable growth. Both Dawn and Dinesh have been instrumental to our success to date, and I look forward to continuing working with them and the leadership bench to realize our vision of changing health care for seniors, one person at a time.”

The changes follow Alignment’s recent appointments of experienced business leaders Jody Bilney and Yon Yoon Jorden to its Board of Directors to help guide the company as it works to scale nationwide.

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

