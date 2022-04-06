Sam Addeo Joins Elemica as Chief Technology Officer

WAYNE, Pa., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the world’s leading digital supply chain network, announced today that it has appointed Sam Addeo as their Chief Technology Officer effective April 4th of 2022. Addeo will be responsible for overseeing the continued development of Elemica’s solutions to ensure that Elemica stays on the cutting edge of digital supply chain technologies.



“I’m excited about the future of our technology with Addeo at the helm,” notes Elemica CEO David Muse. “We want to continue to have an industry leading solution and continued innovation is the best way to ensure our client’s success. I have confidence that Sam will lead our development and continue to provide our client’s avenues to the future of supply chain.”

Prior to joining Elemica, Sam Addeo most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer of BluJay Solutions, a provider of transportation and customs compliance software acquired by E2open in 2021. Prior to that he was Chief Development Officer at Aptos, a leading retail and eCommerce software company. Previous experience also includes software leadership positions at Intelligrated (now part of Honeywell) and Manhattan Associates.

“This feels like the perfect opportunity,” says Addeo. “Personally, I am looking forward to joining a team with a such a strong history of innovation. Aside from the state-of-the-art technology and industry leading network, I am very impressed with the talented team members that make up this organization. This position couldn’t be a better fit.”

Sam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Michigan State University, graduating with highest honor as a member of the MSU Honors College.