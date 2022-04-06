Splash Beverage Group’s Pulpoloco and Copa di Vino to Be Served at Dodger’s Stadium for 2022 Baseball Season

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that premium brands Pulpoloco and Copa di Vino will made available for all 76 home games of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2022 Major League Baseball Season.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group’s commented, “We’re excited to be a part of LA Dodgers 2022 baseball season. Historically, Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco, due to their single serve format, have been very popular in large venues. This kind of placement is ‘spot on’ strategically. As the large venue and the on-premises segments comes back to life, single serve brands like Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco are poised to win. Pulpoloco Sangrias are packaged in our proprietary biodegradable sustainable paper can and perfect for places like Sports venues. Dodgers Stadium can host as many as 50,000 fans, and our products will be available for all 76 home games. There will also be special events during the season and of course there is always the possibility of post-season games. This agreement is one more example of how our relationship with AB ONE - helped pave the road to another single venue yet substantial distribution agreement. We look forward to supplying this iconic venue our products and to a successful 2022 Baseball season to all fans.”

Splash Beverage Group’s Pulpoloco Sangria, both Crisp White and Red, and Copa di Vino’s Chardonnay and Cabernet will be available at all Dodgers Stadium concession stands and kiosks.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815

Investor Information:

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602

Attachments