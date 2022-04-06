TransUnion Enhances Decisioning Solutions through Partner Program Expansion

CHICAGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global economy shifts and consumer credit markets evolve, credit decisioning requirements have become even more complex and customized. To better address the rapidly evolving needs and priorities of financial institutions, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today an expansion of its go-to-market strategy for decisioning solutions by including leading decisioning platforms within its global Strategic Alliance Distribution Partner Program.



The expansion was driven by TransUnion’s extensive research of how to best meet long-term decisioning needs within the financial services industry. The findings uncovered a growing need for more open and flexible platforms with self-service capabilities—both of which empower business users to change custom rules, add new data sources, and update custom risk models to adapt to the market in real-time. To deliver the best service possible, TransUnion’s world-class data and analytics solutions are now also available via Strategic Alliance partners for credit decisioning.

“Today’s announcement will ensure financial institutions—both large and small—gain access to world-class data and analytics solutions in rapid fashion,” said Aaron Smith, TransUnion’s vice president of global platform partnerships. “In selecting partners for the program, we engaged in a rigorous evaluation that included 130 categories and 20 sub-categories. Based on their assessment and our customers’ current and future needs, we partnered with industry-leading decisioning platforms such as GDS Link, Provenir, and others."

The new partners expand on TransUnion’s existing Strategic Alliance Distribution Partner Program, which includes leading providers within Collections, Loan Origination Systems, Data Analytics, Core platforms, and more. The addition of decisioning providers will meet customers’ rapidly evolving needs for increasingly complex and custom decisioning requirements across the customer lifecycle.

“As a global leader in credit risk management, we are thrilled to join TransUnion’s Strategic Alliance Distribution Partner program for decisioning,” said Paul Greenwood, CEO of GDS Link. “Our customer-centric decisioning automation platform, Modellica, coupled with TransUnion’s world-class data and analytics, provides a better experience for lenders and borrowers alike. Together, business users can expand upon the value of their TransUnion data, while they build, test, and deploy risk strategies in real-time without the need for heavy reliance on IT resources.”

In addition to the agility and flexibility made possible by decisioning partners, business users can also greatly expedite the delivery of much-needed roadmap items and key functionality that can immediately solve for their requirements.

“Organizations must be able to make accurate credit decisions instantly to deliver superior customer experiences, and Provenir’s AI-powered decisioning platform makes it possible by bringing together the essential components of data, AI and decisioning,” said Kathy Stares, Executive Vice President, North America for Provenir. “We’re enjoying great success partnering with TU to help clients respond quickly to market changes and make smarter, real-time decisions.”

While partner availability varies by region, customers who require an industry-standard solution to drive their prequal and prescreen strategies can still rely on TransUnion for its decisioning solutions and ongoing support, keeping their data, attributes, and scores available in a flexible, scalable manner which fits their needs.

