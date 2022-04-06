Opus One Gold Corp to Use Windfall Geotek AI System Technology on Its Casa Berardi Douay Cameron gold properties located near Matagami, QC

English French

MONTREAL, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”); Windfall Geotek (TSX-V: WIN, OTCQB: WINKF, FSE: L7C2) (Windfall), are pleased to announce that Windfall will create two gold signature programs on Opus One Vezza North, Vezza Extension and Noyell projects. Windfall will assist Opus One Gold Corporation (TSX-V: OOR) (Opus One) to find new drill targets by using its AI Mineral Exploration Targeting technology that identifies sites showing the same signatures as known mines and deposits. Windfall Geotek is a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques, developed since 2005 in the mining sector.

A first regional gold signature program will include all public information available and will cover the Noyell, Vezza north and Vezza Extension projects.

Figure 1: Shows the Opus One Gold Corp projects location along with different gold showings found on those claims over the years

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5a6f120-266b-487d-8d46-01392a1680f6

The second gold signature program will extract more information from a new detailed high resolution Mag Airborne survey ordered by Opus One. This recent survey covered the entire Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron properties area last February and March 2022.

The survey covered the Noyell property which hosts the gold discovery called Zone 1. The latter was drilled in 2020 and 2021 by Opus One and has now been defined over a strike length of over 400 m and down to the 375 m level. In addition, the geophysical survey covered the Vezza North and Vezza Extension properties. The Vezza Extension property is interpreted to potentially host the western extension of the former Vezza Mine mineralized horizon.

Windfall Geotek will use its AI System with this newly generated high-resolution data. The signature process will cover a total project area of 285 claims (10860 hectares). High priority gold exploration targets will be identified within the best similarities to find the same geological context of the VEZZA gold mine and Noyell property Zone1.

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: “I followed the evolution of the Windfall AI System since 2007. The latest results from their work seem to confirm that the targets generated by Windfall AI technology can be very accurate with 5-50 meters overburden. Our first objective is to test whether our known gold targets like Noyell Zone 1 and neighbor Vezza mine will overlap existing targets generated by the AI System. Subsequently, we will work on targets generated by AI technology in areas with less historical work done in our Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron projects portfolio. It is of great interest for us as our projects are located close to infrastructures, manpower and mining friendly communities.”

Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek commented: “We’re incredibly excited to work alongside Opus One on their journey to a discovery. Mr. Morin [Opus One CEO] truly understands the value our technology brings to the table in exploration and has a plan ready for execution. We aim to provide his team with an unbiased view of his properties using data, starting with the known Noyell Zone 1 and the neighbouring Vezza mine.”

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Grigor Heba, Ph.D., P.Geo., Principal Geologist and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About OPUS ONE Gold Corp Inc.

Opus One Gold Corp Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas.

About Windfall Geotek

Windfall is an Artificial Intelligence company that has been in business for over 15 years developing its proprietary CARDS analysis (AI) and data mining techniques. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed by Windfall are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority. Windfall has played a part in numerous past discoveries utilizing its methodology as described at: https://windfallgeotek.com/ .

Figure 2: Project Locations

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28871d6a-960a-45de-ae59-6c5e0cee5a44

