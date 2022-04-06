RPT Realty Announces Acquisition of The Crossings in the Boston, MA Market

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that it acquired The Crossings shopping center adjacent to the high barrier, coastal community of Portsmouth, NH in an off-market deal for a contract price of $104.0 million. The Crossings is a 510,000 square foot open-air center in the Boston market. The property is 95% occupied and is dual anchored by both a high performing Trader Joe’s and Aldi. Additionally, the center features an attractive tenant lineup that includes investment-grade rated Dick’s, Best Buy, Kohl’s and McDonald's, as well as, other strong credit tenants such as Ulta, Chipotle and Five Below. The current tenants have an average tenure of 22 years, highlighting the durability and stability of the rental stream. Tenant sales productivity is amongst the highest in the portfolio, driven by high three-mile incomes of $114,000, strong vehicle traffic of 54,000 per day along Route 4, no state sales tax, consistent year-round tourism demand and a true trade area of over 250,000.



“The acquisition of The Crossings continues our trend of identifying off-market opportunities at accretive day one returns that are further enhanced through the sale of parcels to our net lease platform, allowing us to hit our target 8%-10% unlevered IRRs,” said Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Crossings is a perfect complement to our high-quality, individually-curated Boston portfolio, which is now RPT’s second largest market, by annualized base rent, up from no exposure a year ago, reflecting our size advantage as we rapidly reshape our portfolio towards higher growth and more durable cash flow markets, centers, and tenants.”

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 47 wholly-owned shopping centers, 10 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture (R2G), 38 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture (RGMZ) and one net lease retail property that was held for sale by the Company, which together represent 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.1% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations, plans or beliefs concerning future events and may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “predict” or similar terms. Although the forward-looking statements made in this document are based on our good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and our best judgment based upon current information, certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), or the impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any other highly infectious disease, has, and could continue to cause adverse effects on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and our tenants (including their ability to timely make rent payments), the real estate market (including the local markets where our properties are located), the financial markets and general global economy as well as on our ability to enter into new leases or renew leases with existing tenants on favorable terms or at all. The impact COVID-19 has, and will continue to have, on the Company and its tenants is highly uncertain, cannot be predicted and will vary based upon the duration, magnitude and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any related variants, the short-term and long-term effect of COVID-19 on consumer behaviors, the effectiveness and availability of vaccines or cures for COVID-19 and the willingness of people to take available vaccines, as well as the actions taken by federal, state and local governments to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including social distancing protocols and restrictions on business activities, and the effect of any relaxation or revocation of current restrictions. Additional factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our success or failure in implementing our business strategy; economic conditions generally and in the commercial real estate and finance markets such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of funding or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company and the costs and availability of capital, which depends in part on our asset quality and our relationships with lenders and other capital providers; changes in the interest rate and/or other changes in the interest rate environment; the discontinuance of London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”); risks associated with bankruptcies or insolvencies or general downturn in the businesses of tenants; the potential adverse impact from tenant defaults generally or from the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of the Company's tenants; the execution of deferral or rent concession agreements by tenants; our business prospects and outlook; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; our insurance costs and coverages; increases in the cost of operations; risks related to cybersecurity and loss of confidential information and other business interruptions; changes in governmental regulations, tax rates and similar matters; our continuing to qualify as a REIT; and other factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in particular those set forth under “Risk Factors” in our latest annual report on Form 10-K and our latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

