Hunters Announces Partner Certification Program and Online Hub to Enable its Growing Partner Ecosystem

NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity company Hunters today announced the formation of its Partner Certification Program to extend the value of its growing ecosystem and create new opportunities for partners. As part of the rollout of the Hunters Partner Certification Program, the company also launched its new Hunters Partner Hub , an online portal that provides an all-in-one partner experience.



Hunters SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to incidents that matter across the entire attack surface. Global enterprises, including leading Fortune 500 companies in financial services, media, retail and manufacturing choose Hunters as their main SOC platform, replacing their SIEM. Hunters’ recent Series C round of funding helped the company focus on accelerating its partner strategy.

“When it comes to SOC platforms that can cover the entire attack surface of a global enterprise organization, Hunters is second to none. Their ability to mitigate threats at speeds faster than what is typically seen in today’s market is impressive,” said Quentin Thomas, Global Sales Director at Tomahawk, a Hunters' partner. “We are excited about our partnership with Hunters as they are one of the strongest weapons we have in our portfolio of offerings. The new Partner Certification Program will enhance our ability to go to market with Hunters and provide a revolutionary approach to security operations to our customers.”

“Our new Partner Certification Program is one of the first building blocks that we are implementing to help our partners build their Hunters expertise and become trusted security advisors to their customers,” said Chris Sullivan, Head of Alliances & Partners for Hunters.

The Hunters Partner Certification Program, which includes both a sales and a technical sales certification, provides hands-on training so partners are better equipped to sell, position and demo the Hunters SOC Platform and win new customers.

“Partners need to be able to track their business with vendors. We are enabling our partners by giving them the power to manage their Hunters business through a single console where they can view their open opportunities, pipeline and deals won, while at the same time accessing all the needed sales and marketing resources,” said Sullivan.

About Hunters

Hunters’ SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to security incidents across their entire attack surface. We enable vendor-agnostic data ingestion and normalization at a predictable cost. Built-in detection engineering, data correlation and automatic investigation helps teams overcome volume, complexity and false positives. Hunters mitigates real threats faster and more reliably than SIEMs, ultimately reducing customers' overall security risk.

Hunters was recognized as the SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology and winner of the CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations. Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Stripes, YL Ventures, DTCP, Cisco Investments, Bessemer Venture Partners, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Microsoft’s venture fund M12, Blumberg Capital, Snowflake Ventures, Databricks and Okta. Learn how enterprises like Booking.com, Snowflake, Netgear and Cimpress leverage Hunters’ SOC Platform to empower their security teams at https://hunters.ai.

