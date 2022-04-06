One-in-five Canadians feel the planet is too far gone: yet not all is doom and gloom

English French

TORONTO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study on the fate of the planet, conducted by Tero finds one-in-five Canadians feel the planet is too far gone and their personal actions will not make a difference. That number is much higher among younger adults (31%) than those 55-plus (13%).



The Tero Planet Poll asked 1,506 Canadians about the state of the Earth and who holds the main responsibility for its fate. More than half of people (53%) feel angry, anxious, and helpless about the future of the globe, with women (60%) feeling much more so than men (47%). Young people (68%) also are far more stressed than those 55-plus (44%).

Four-in-10-Canadians feel COVID-19 and the rise of weather-related disasters have increased their commitment to the environment (women at 44% and men at 34%).

Not all doom and gloom Total

Canadians Male Female 18-34 35-54 55+ Thinking about the future of the planet/environment makes me feel angry, anxious, helpless, etc. 53% 47% 60% 68% 51% 44% The state of the planet is too far gone – my actions won’t make a difference 20% 21% 18% 31% 18% 13% COVID-19 and the rise of weather-related disasters have changed my commitment to the environment 39% 34% 44% 42% 31% 45%

Two-thirds of the country feel the state of the planet is a problem for future generations. When asked about responsibility for the future, three-in-10 said it’s the government’s role (that number rises to 46% for younger adults). In contrast, an overwhelming 86 per cent feel it’s corporate Canada’s job to provide solutions for a more sustainable world.

“Governments at all levels have a huge role to play as well. They do so through regulation and consumer/corporate incentives,” said Elizabeth Coulombe, Tero Co-Founder and President. “Nevertheless, companies have an enormous self-preservation incentive in addition to a moral responsibility. Also, as a citizen, it is possible to make a difference through managing household waste and other measures.”

Societal responsibility breakdown Total

Canadians Male Female 18-34 35-54 55+ Companies have a responsibility to provide solutions to create a more sustainable world 86% 82% 90% 86% 85% 88% The state of the planet is the government’s problem 31% 31% 32% 46% 28% 23% The state of the planet is a problem for future generations 65% 53% 59% 56% 55% 57%

Personal responsibility comes heavily into play as well. Eighty-six per cent of consumers feel they have the knowledge, power, and tools to reduce their household waste (including food). A similar number (88%) feel it’s easier to reduce their footprint by taking smaller steps rather than overhauling their lives. Three quarters are willing to adjust their lifestyles to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

A Canadian story of innovation

This matches the vision of Tero founders, Elizabeth Coulombe and Valérie Laliberté, who developed the product while at Université Laval studying product design. They imagined and brought to life a system to give every environmentally conscious citizen the power to make an impact on the planet by simplifying their daily kitchen routine and transforming their food leftovers into natural fertilizer.

Personal responsibility breakdown * Total

Canadians Male Female 18-34 35-54 55+ I have the knowledge, power, and tools to reduce my household waste (including food) 86% 85% 87% 82% 85% 90% It’s easier for me to reduce my household waste (including food) by taking smaller steps rather than overhauling my life 88% 87% 88% 87% 88% 88% I am willing to adjust my lifestyle to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 76% 70% 82% 76% 73% 80% Sustainability is about more than the environment, including a sustainable economy, education, and social equity. 82% 76% 87% 82% 79% 85% Source: Angus Reid Global and Tero





Earth Day 2022

Finally, sustainability is about more than the environment, and four-in-five Canadians acknowledge it includes a sustainable economy, education system, and social equity.

“It is fitting that the Earth Day 2022 theme is ‘Invest in Our Planet’,” said Coulombe. “We need to be sure to safeguard the environment while also creating human, social, and economic resilience to thrive now and into the future.”

About the Tero Planet Poll

From March 23 to March 25, 2022, an online survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,506 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About Tero

Tero was created to solve the everyday food recycling challenges and inspire people to act by doing their part for the environment. Tero is Canadian made and the first of its kind to hit the market in North America. Tero is co-founded by Elizabeth Coulombe and Valérie Laliberté.

For pricing, availability and to order a Tero, please visit: teroinnovation.ca/en



Media Contact:

Megan Dunscombe, MAVERICK

647-972-2373

megan@wearemaverick.com