Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Partners With A-Nation to Provide Data and Programmatic Advertising

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced, it has been selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider. Mobiquity Technologies has been chosen to promote brand awareness for A-Nation’s cryptocurrency, NFTs and upcoming motion picture releases.



Producer/Writer/Director Chuck Russell, with over 25 years in the film industry has recently joined crypto entrepreneur Kade Vu at A-Nation. Together they plan to utilize crypto to propel filmmaking to a decentralized future. Russell will apply his extensive knowledge of film development and production to A-NATION in a bid to generate equity and transparency in the film industry. Additionally, A-NATION will offer NFTs directly linked to characters, cast, behind-the-scenes, a day on the set, and even the red carpet will all be available on the marketplace (A-MARKET). A launchpad named A-PAD will assist projects to onboard the benefits of the blockchain.

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said “We are thrilled to have been selected by A-Nation to promote their brand. We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking model that can transform the film industry.”

Chuck Russell, Chairman of A-Nation, said “We are very fortunate to have found a partner like Mobiquity to help build awareness around our tokens, NFTs and films. We believe Mobiquity’s robust platform for data and advertising combined with their proprietary Crypto-Core and Crypto-Curious segments will help us reach our target audience more effectively.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About A-Nation

A-Nation is a next generation tokenized film production company that bridges the traditional film industry with blockchain technology to build an ecosystem that consists of segments that provide monetization of everything from film to production related NFTs and a new blockchain that allows for full implementation of the technology providing transparency, governance, piracy protection and more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

Phone: 646-736-1900