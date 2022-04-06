Bionano Genomics Announces Publication of a New Study Using OGM Combined with Multiple Analytical Methods Including Single-Cell Analysis as a Comprehensive Molecular Strategy to Characterize the Genomic Variation in B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO ), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the publication of a new study using OGM in combination with multiple other cytogenetic methods and a new single-cell analysis method as a comprehensive molecular strategy to characterize the genomic variation in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).



In this study, from the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, researchers used a combination of methods to characterize genetic variation in samples from 12 subjects with B-ALL (11 pediatric, 1 adult). Multiple analysis methods, including karyotyping, FISH, MLPA, RT-PCR, OGM, and single-cell sequencing with a custom ALL genetic panel, were used to characterize aneuploidy, structural variants (SVs), copy number variants (CNVs), gene fusions, and single nucleotide variants (SNVs). Differences in mutational burden between B-ALL subtypes were identified. For a subset of the subjects, researchers also used the single cell method to study the changes in mutational load, clonal architecture, and clonal evolution during cancer treatment.

Conventional understanding suggests that cancer development, including B-ALL, can result from an accumulation of genetic changes that lead to unchecked cell growth. As observed in this study, genetic variants associated with cancer development include SNVs, CNVs, and SVs. Different methods are required to characterize the full spectrum of genetic variations present in a sample. This study illustrated how OGM can provide information on SVs occurring across a window of sizes that could help bridge sequencing with traditional cytogenetics.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, commented, “We continue to see applications of OGM expanding, this time in combination with single-cell techniques for comprehensive evaluation of cancer genetic variation. We believe OGM’s ability to interrogate genome-wide SVs in an important size range makes OGM a viable alternative to traditional cytogenetic methods, and potentially a strong complement to sequencing and helping to reveal patterns that can stratify research subjects or aid in the selection of targeted therapy. We applaud the work of the team at University Hospitals Leuven and look forward to their continued progress on essential investigations that move forward monitoring techniques for pediatric leukemia.”

Read the full-text of the publication online: https://journals.lww.com/hemasphere/Fulltext/2022/04000/Monitoring_of_Leukemia_Clones_in_B_cell_Acute.2.aspx?context=LatestArticles.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

