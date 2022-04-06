Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG)

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (“Stronghold” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDIG), or other insiders, violated federal securities laws by making materially misleading statements to investors. If you purchased shares of Stronghold, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at 844-818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com for more information.



Stronghold is a crypto asset mining company focused on mining Bitcoin.

In October 2021, Stronghold conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 6.88 million shares of Class A common stock, at $19.00 per share.

On March 29, 2022, after the market closed, Stronghold announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $0.52 for the quarter, below analyst estimates of $0.04 earnings per share. Stronghold’s Chief Executive Officer cited “significant headwinds in our operations which have materially impacted recent financial performance.”

On this news, the price of Stronghold shares dropped by $3.28 per share, from $10.25 per share to close at $6.97 per share on March 30, 2022 – a decline of approximately 32%.

