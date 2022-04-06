OrthoPediatrics’ ApiFix® System Selected as 2022 MDEA Finalist

WARSAW, Indiana, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, is pleased to announce that the ApiFix® System has been named a category finalist for the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA), the premier design awards program for the medical technology industry.



Entries are judged by an impartial panel of MedTech experts, including practicing doctors, nurses, and technicians alongside industrial designers, engineers, manufacturers, and human factors experts. MDEA jurors comprehensively review entries based on the following criteria: the ability of the product development team to overcome all challenges so the product meets its clinical objectives; innovative use of materials, components, and processes; user-related functions improving healthcare delivery and changing traditional medical attitudes or practices; features providing enhanced benefits to the patient and end-user in relation to clinical efficacy; manufacturing cost-effectiveness and profitability; and healthcare system benefits such as improved accessibility, efficacy, or safety, in addition to providing attention to a critical unmet clinical need.

“We are delighted and honored to be named a finalist for MDEA,” said Kimber Chang, Global Marketing Manager of Scoliosis for OrthoPediatrics. “This recognition embodies the dedication and passion of our international team members and surgeon partners who are committed to providing children with a new treatment pathway for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis that otherwise would not exist in the non-fusion space.”

The ApiFix procedure offers select adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (“AIS”) patients a less invasive, motion-preserving option for achieving curve correction – without the permanence of fusion. The ApiFix system’s novel approach to correcting spinal deformity is a welcome medical advancement that has the ability to disrupt the continuum of care for scoliosis treatment in certain pediatric patients. Its elegant design and biomechanical considerations combined with the simplistic posterior approach is unmatched. ApiFix‘s unique technology is supported by numerous issued patents and pending patent applications worldwide.

Entries are scored based on five criteria:

Design and Engineering Innovations

Functional (User-Related) Innovations

Benefits to Overall Healthcare

Benefits to Patients

Differentiation in the Market



Bronze, silver and gold medal winners for the 2022 MDEA program will be announced in Anaheim, CA as part of MD&M West, which is set to take place on April 12-14.

For more information on the MDEA awards, visit: https://www.mddionline.com/digital-health/2021-medical-design-excellence-awards-finalists

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 37 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contacts

Matt Bacso, CFA

Gilmartin Group

Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com