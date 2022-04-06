New Study from Duke Heart Demonstrates the Unique Accuracy and Utility of Daxor’s Blood Volume Diagnostic (BVA-100®) for Improving Worsening Heart Failure

Study Presented at the 71st Annual American College of Cardiology Meeting

Oak Ridge, TN, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data from Duke Heart that was presented on April 2nd at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 71st Scientific Sessions and Expo in Washington, DC. Study data showed that Daxor’s BVA-100 test was uniquely able to measure the intravascular congestion of heart failure patients, a key metric that is targeted to improve their outcomes. A wide array of common proxy markers and clinical tools of assessment were also analyzed and shown to be wholly ineffective at making a comparative clinically actionable result, despite current common usage in many hospitals.

The study titled, “Intravascular Blood Volume Analysis and Hemodynamic Measures of Vascular Compliance in Patients Hospitalized for Heart Failure,” assessed the relationship between blood volume, resting, and stress cardiovascular pressures in worsening heart failure (HF). Patients presenting to the hospital or outpatient clinic with clinical worsening HF underwent blood volume analysis measured with Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic blood test, right heart catheterization, provocative testing including blood pressure measurement, leg raises, breathing techniques, and patient symptoms and physical exam findings.

The study results showed little to no correlation between patient symptoms, physical exam or cardiac pressures as compared to direct blood volume measures. Vishal N. Rao, M.D., MPH, lead investigator of the study, concluded, “Blood volumes did not correlate with intracardiac pressures at rest or during provocative testing. Examination and hemodynamic metrics of vascular compliance are insufficient surrogates of measured blood volume in worsening HF.”

“More than 6 million Americans suffer from heart failure, one of the most prevalent, complex, and deadly diseases leading to nearly 1 million deaths and 1 million hospitalizations annually,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “These results show why patients managed with our unique diagnostic test have substantially better outcomes and why our test utilizes the gold standard methodology for accuracy. This study in the crucial area of worsening HF adds to the growing body of evidence that pressure measurements are not adequate substitutes for direct measurements of circulating volume. Our test informs clinicians with precise information to help manage and treat volume derangements in complex HF patients, enabling substantial improvements in mortality reduction, hospital readmission, and costs as demonstrated in previous studies.”

