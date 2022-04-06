Col. (Ret.) Channa Caspi, ex-Representative of IDF in NATO, Joins Nano Dimension’s Board of Directors

Served as Head of Legislation Branch in IDF Attorney General office

Sunrise, Florida, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today the appointment of Col. (Ret.) Channa (Hanny) Caspi to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Col. (Ret.) Caspi is the Chief Executive Officer of C-OP Ltd., an international relations strategic consulting group, a position she has held since 2013. She had served for almost 30 years in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). She was the Head of the IDF International Defense Cooperation Department, designing international relations policy, expanding the security state connections and initiating, planning and organizing mutual activities with foreign defense forces - dialogues, visits and joint exercises. Prior to that, Ms. Caspi had served as the IDF Defense Attaché to The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg and IDF representative to NATO. She was credited for strengthening the cooperation between the IDF and the Netherlands Defense Forces, including expansion of the defense export and the relations between the Israeli and Dutch defense establishments.

Col. Caspi has served for 23 years in the IDF Attorney General Office as Head of the Legislation and Legal Advice Department. There, she had initiated and established a large-scale body for counseling and legislation to provide legal assistance in various subjects, which was integrated in the work of many military organizations. Col. Caspi represented the IDF in the "Knesset" (Parliament), where she was involved in legislative processes and discussions, personally responsible for issuing legislations related to military activity. She was engaged in core legal issues with the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General concerning petitions to the High Court of Justice.

Col. Caspi received a Bachelor of Law degree from Bar-Ilan University, and is finalizing her thesis for a Master of Law degree from Bar-Ilan University, and is a Graduate of Tel Aviv University’s special program for Medicine & Law and a Graduate of the “Mifne” program for Senior Military Management. She is the Winner of the “Medal of The Peacemaker”, awarded by Brazilian Ambassador to Israel as well as a winner of the CISAC Award for an article entitled “Copyright in Publishing Contracts”.

Mr. Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Hanny’s background in international relations, as well as her deep familiarity with defense forces and industry in the European and NATO arenas, will add value to Nano Dimension which has a substantial portion of its business conducted with defense related businesses. Col Caspi will expand the breadth of Nano Dimension board’s knowledge and network within her fields of expertise. We are looking forward to working together on exciting business opportunities and developing together our strategy as we grow.”

