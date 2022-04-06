DraftKings Adds Baseball Personality Jared Carrabis to Its Media Talent Lineup

BOSTON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the latest addition to their media portfolio, popular baseball personality and content creator Jared Carrabis. Known for his insightful, in-depth baseball commentary and die-hard love for the Boston Red Sox, Carrabis will join DraftKings in creating weekly baseball-focused podcasts and a wide array of engaging content based on podcast topics for all baseball fans to enjoy.



Starting April 7, 2022 on DraftKings’ YouTube channel, Carrabis will deliver extensive baseball knowledge, hot takes on all things baseball, the latest news from his hometown team, special guest interviews and more with the debut of two podcasts: “Baseball is Dead” and “Jared Carrabis.”

“Baseball is Dead” will be a national MLB podcast designed to grow the game and laugh in the face of those who have prematurely called the sport of baseball “dead”. Hosted by Carrabis with appearances by former MLB pitcher and Oakland Athletics analyst Dallas Braden, Baseball is Dead covers baseball from top to bottom, league to league, division to division and team to team, boasting one of the premiere guest lists in baseball media.

“I am thrilled to bring my deep passion for baseball and sports betting to DraftKings,” said Carrabis. “Not only do we share roots in Boston, but we also share the same vision to deliver exciting content to sports fans everywhere. I can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for this year’s MLB season.”

The “Jared Carrabis Podcast” will center on Carrabis’ passion for the game and the Red Sox where he’ll offer fans an unfiltered take on the Boston boys of summer and feature behind the scenes access and regular contributions from guests Pete Blackburn and Pat Light.

“We’re thrilled to add Jared Carrabis to our growing portfolio of content creators. He brings credibility as a subject matter expert while striking an authentic tone that resonates with sports fans,” said DraftKings Vice President of Programming Stacie McCollum. “We continue to expand the DraftKings content experience by building a platform for independent voices and emerging talent such as Carrabis.”

Coming in late April, DraftKings will debut a live VLOG on Tuesday evenings where baseball fans can interact with Carrabis via social media as he watches MLB games. Later this spring, Carrabis will put his fandom for WWE on full display by launching a wrestling-centric podcast reflecting on the history of the league and its impact on The New Era. More details to follow.

Carrabis joins DraftKings’ expanding content lineup, which include collaborations with Meadowlark Media; “Stupodity with StuGotz,” “Mystery Crate” with Mike Ryan, Bill Gil, Roy Bellamy and Chris Cote, “Montgomery and Co.” featuring Renee Montgomery, and new shows “Basketball Illuminati” with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh and “Point Forward” with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner. Additionally, DraftKings recently relaunched “GM Shuffle” with Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe and debuted podcasts “Golic and Smetty” with Mike Golic Sr. and Jessica Smetana, and the “Ross Tucker Football” podcast series.

