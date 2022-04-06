Zai Lab to Present New Oncology Research at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

- First preview of preclinical data for ZL-1218, an anti-CCR8 antibody, in an oral presentation

- Poster presentations will feature three additional candidates of Zai Lab’s internal immuno-oncology/oncology pipeline: ZL-1201 (anti-CD47 antibody) for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, ZL-1211 (anti-CLDN18.2 antibody) for gastric and pancreatic cancer and ZL-2201 (DNA-PK inhibitor) for solid tumors



- Abstracts: Oral presentation 3590; poster presentations: 3425, 5234 and 2594



SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, will present new data from its internal oncology discovery portfolio at the upcoming 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans on April 8-13, 2022. Key early-stage discovery programs will be featured in these presentations, including ZL-1218, a novel anti-CCR8 antibody for solid tumors; ZL-1201, a CD47-targeting antibody for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; ZL-1211, a Claudin18.2-specific antibody for gastric and pancreatic cancer; and ZL-2201, a highly selective small-molecule DNA-PK inhibitor for anti-cancer therapy.

For the first time, Zai Lab will present data on ZL-1218, a novel antibody that targets the CCR8 receptor selectively expressed on resident regulatory T-cells (Tregs) in solid tumors. This oral presentation will highlight the discovery and development of this therapeutic, including the antitumor activity of ZL-1218 in an animal model, as a single agent and in combination with anti-PD-1. This presentation provides preclinical data supporting ZL-1218 as a potential clinical therapeutic candidate for solid tumors.

Three poster presentations will highlight additional key programs in Zai Lab’s internal oncology pipeline. One presentation will focus on ZL-1201, a differentiated anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody which is currently being studied in Phase I (NCT042576617). Preclinical data will measure the enhanced antitumor effect by combining ZL-1201 with the current standard of care antibody treatments in hematologic and solid tumor models. Data from ZL-1211, a CLDN18.2-specific monoclonal antibody will be presented with preclinical results supporting effective targeting of CLDN18.2+ gastric cancer, including CLDN18.2-low expressing malignancies. (ZL-1211 is currently in Phase I trials NCT05065710). Another presentation will feature the discovery and development of ZL-2201, a novel, orally bioavailable, selective DNA-PK inhibitor.

“We are proud to present data from our growing internal Oncology pipeline at AACR, demonstrating the progress of Zai Lab’s oncology research portfolio,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., President and Head of Global Development, Oncology, Zai Lab. “Our growing discovery programs are an important part of our deep and diversified oncology portfolio that spans from discovery to commercialization. We remain focused on advancing our research to address the urgent need for effective treatment options in cancer care for patients in China and around the world.”

Details regarding presentations about Zai Lab research at AACR 2022 are listed below:

Oral presentation:

Title: ZL-1218, a novel anti-CCR8 antibody, exerts potent antitumor effect by depleting intratumoral regulatory T cells



Abstract number: 3590



Session title: Promising New Therapies



Date and time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 2:50 PM - 3:05 PM ET



Location: La Nouvelle Orleans C, Convention Center



Presenter: David Bellovin, PhD, Senior Director, Head of Biology, Oncology Discovery, Zai Lab

Poster presentations:

Title: The CD47-targeting antibody ZL-1201 enhances anti-tumor activity of standard of care therapeutic antibodies by promoting phagocytosis in hematologic and solid tumor models



Abstract number: 3425



Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET



Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 32





Title: ZL-1211 exhibits robust anti-tumor activity by enhancing ADCC and activating innate and adaptive immunity in CLDN18.2-high and -low expressing gastric cancer models



Abstract number: 5234



Date and time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET



Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 39





Title: Discovery and characterization of ZL-2201, a potent, highly-selective, and orally bioavailable small-molecule DNA-PK inhibitor



Abstract number: 2594



Date and time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET



Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 22

