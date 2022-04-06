Bambino Sitters Announces New Board Member, Kelli Durkin of GameStop and Chewy.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bambino Sitters , the #1 babysitting app that leverages the power of location, social connections, and personalized recommendations to create trusted relationships between families and sitters, announced the appointment of Kelli Durkin, senior vice president of customer service at GameStop and former vice president of customer service at Chewy.com , to the company’s board of directors. Kelli joins Bambino at a pivotal moment of growth as demand for sitters is stronger than ever. Kelli will be a trusted advisor as Bambino scales operations and continues to put customer service at the forefront of its operations.



"We are thrilled to welcome Kelli to our board of directors. We know that it takes a village to raise a child, and we’re working hard to help families bring their village to life," said Sean Greene, founder, and CEO of Bambino Sitters. "Kelli’s expertise in providing a truly memorable experience for customers will ensure we continue to provide best-in-class service and an exceptional experience for our parents and sitters."

"I’m honored to join the board of Bambino Sitters," said Kelli Durkin. "Bambino is an innovative solution that fills an important void in the care industry by creating trusted connections between families and sitters. Bambino already offers exceptional customer service, and I’m excited to join the board to continue to elevate the customer experience as Bambino grows and scales."

About Kelli Durkin

Kelli Durkin is the Senior Vice President of Customer Service at GameStop where she manages the company’s customer service and engagement activities. Previously, Kelli was the Vice of Customer Service at Chewy.com where she was one of the first employees and grew the customer service team to an award-winning department of more than 1,000 employees in customer service training, operations, and the WOW team, a division dedicated exclusively to customer engagement including sending personalized cards to customers.

For more information about Bambino Sitters, please visit us at www.bambinositters.com and on Facebook or Instagram . Bambino Sitters is available for free download on iOS and Android .

About Bambino Sitters

Bambino Sitters is a next-generation babysitting app that leverages the power of location, social connections, and personalized recommendations to create trusted relationships between families and sitters. The company has helped thousands of families and sitters across the United States create a support village and is the #1 babysitting app in the App Store. To learn more, visit: www.bambinositters.com and download Bambino from the App Store or Google Play store today.