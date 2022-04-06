Global Healthcare Robotics Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Robotics Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Robotics technology is transforming the healthcare sector and having a big impact on the medical industry. This relieves the burden of medical workers and allow them to focus on more pressing issues, while also making medical treatments safer and less expensive for patients.
As artificial intelligence (AI) gets increasingly sophisticated and capable of performing activities previously performed by humans, the technology's potential in healthcare is enormous, especially as the globe continues to grapple with the current pandemic. As a result, AI and robotics are becoming a legitimate component of our healthcare environment. Robotics usage in healthcare has risen dramatically in recent years, including surgical operations. Due to the amount of precision that can be obtained by directing robotic arms, surgical robots offer a lot of potential. Robotics, in particular, can lessen the risk of human tremor and augment 'surgical eyes' through improved stereoscopic displays.
Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancement in the medical robotic systems, potential of rehabilitation, hospital, and pharmacy robots, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global healthcare robotics market over the forecast period.
For instance, in July 2019, Intuitive Surgical Inc., an American Corporation, acquired robotic endoscope manufacturing business of Scholly Fiber optic Gmbh, a medical technology manufacturer in Germany. This acquisition will combine Scholly's robotic endoscope manufacturing line, and two Scholly sites with Intuitive operations.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global healthcare robotics market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global healthcare robotics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Accuray Incorporated., Capsa Healthcare, LLC., Hocoma, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Titan Medical, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Abbott, Omnicell, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Parata Systems LLC, avateramedical GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, BIONIK Laboratories Corp., THINK Surgical, Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Globus Medical Inc., and Restoration Robotics, Inc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global healthcare robotics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global healthcare robotics market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By End User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Product Recall
- Technology Evolution
- Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Cost Benefit Analysis
- ENT Surgical Robotic Systems
- Robot-assisted Ophthalmic Surgery
- Key Developments (Recent Product Approval/Launch)
- Mergers & Acquisitions
4. Global Healthcare Robotics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Economic Impact
- Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development
- Government Initiatives
5. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
