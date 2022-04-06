Global Healthcare Robotics Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Robotics Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robotics technology is transforming the healthcare sector and having a big impact on the medical industry. This relieves the burden of medical workers and allow them to focus on more pressing issues, while also making medical treatments safer and less expensive for patients.

As artificial intelligence (AI) gets increasingly sophisticated and capable of performing activities previously performed by humans, the technology's potential in healthcare is enormous, especially as the globe continues to grapple with the current pandemic. As a result, AI and robotics are becoming a legitimate component of our healthcare environment. Robotics usage in healthcare has risen dramatically in recent years, including surgical operations. Due to the amount of precision that can be obtained by directing robotic arms, surgical robots offer a lot of potential. Robotics, in particular, can lessen the risk of human tremor and augment 'surgical eyes' through improved stereoscopic displays.



Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancement in the medical robotic systems, potential of rehabilitation, hospital, and pharmacy robots, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global healthcare robotics market over the forecast period.



For instance, in July 2019, Intuitive Surgical Inc., an American Corporation, acquired robotic endoscope manufacturing business of Scholly Fiber optic Gmbh, a medical technology manufacturer in Germany. This acquisition will combine Scholly's robotic endoscope manufacturing line, and two Scholly sites with Intuitive operations.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global healthcare robotics market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global healthcare robotics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Accuray Incorporated., Capsa Healthcare, LLC., Hocoma, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Titan Medical, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Abbott, Omnicell, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Parata Systems LLC, avateramedical GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, BIONIK Laboratories Corp., THINK Surgical, Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Globus Medical Inc., and Restoration Robotics, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global healthcare robotics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global healthcare robotics market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Product Recall

Technology Evolution

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Cost Benefit Analysis

ENT Surgical Robotic Systems

Robot-assisted Ophthalmic Surgery

Key Developments (Recent Product Approval/Launch)

Mergers & Acquisitions

4. Global Healthcare Robotics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Economic Impact

Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development

Government Initiatives

5. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Systems

Surgical Robots

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Rehabilitation Robots

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Instruments & Accessories

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

6. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By End User, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Rehabilitation Centers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

Home Care Settings

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

7. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Region, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Accuray Incorporated.*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Capsa Healthcare, LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Hocoma

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Titan Medical, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Abbott

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Omnicell, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Siemens Healthineers AG

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Stryker Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Medtronic Plc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Parata Systems LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

avateramedical GmbH

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Toyota Motor Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Restoration Robotics, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Globus Medical Inc.,

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Analyst Views

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdkj5h

Attachment